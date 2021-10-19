"He played too many competitions over the summer" - Thomas Tuchel on Romelu Lukaku

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has backed Romelu Lukaku to soon shine at Stamford Bridge and believes the Belgian is struggling because of playing too many games.

The German claims players have too many matches for the national team and thus are getting exhausted. Lukaku was involved in UEFA EURO 2020 in the summer with Belgium and thus had his vacation time cut off.

The striker then switched clubs which resulted in him getting a short break. He has not had a good break since then as Belgium were playing in the UEFA Nations League semi-finals.

Thomas Tuchel was speaking to the media ahead of their Champions League game when he was quizzed about the Belgian striker.

The Chelsea manager backed his player to do well quickly but added he needed time because of the jam-packed schedule. He said:

"This will increase every day because we are in the process of adapting to each other. In this very moment I feel Romelu is overplayed. He played too many competitions over the summer, with too many competitions with the national team. Now he's played the Nations League. He is a fantastic athlete and such a competitive guy that he digs in deep and wants to win these things. He never takes them easy and judges games.

"He wants to be out there and win. I know how much he wanted to have a good outcome for European Championship with Belgium and in the Nations League, this was a huge match for him personally. It meant a lot to him, it means a lot to him to play for his country so he takes it seriously. If that does not work well, he always puts it on his shoulders. He thinks about it, he reflects about it and I feel him a bit tired, mentally tired."

Romelu Lukaku makes sub-par start after Chelsea return

Romelu Lukaku scored three goals in two Premier League games for Chelsea (against Arsenal and Aston Villa) but has since been unable to find the back of the net.

He has just one goal in the Champions League, which will be a big issue for Chelsea.

