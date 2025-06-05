"He was so poor today", "Cost that game for France" - Fans call out Les Bleus star after their 5-4 loss to Spain in Nations League S/F

Football fans on social media have criticized French centre-back Ibrahima Konate for his disappointing performance in his nation's 5-4 loss to Spain in the UEFA Nations League semifinal. The game was played at the MHPArena in Stuttgart, Germany, on Thursday, June 5.

Neither side's defenders covered themselves in glory as nine goals were scored in the high-octane match. However, Konate was notably bad for Les Bleus in their defeat, and was criticized by fans on X.

One post read:

"Love ibou but he was so poor today hahaha the problem with you is your too biased I think even ibou would agree he played not great."

Another fan wrote:

"Konate cost that game for France btw. Absolutely horrendous defender."

Another post read:

"Without Konate, France win this match."

Another post read:

"Na only Liverpool fans rate this konate."

A fan wrote:

"Konate is lucky he played with VVD by his side."

The final post in our selection read:

"Looool bruv Konate is fighting for his life out there."

Ibrahima Konate struggled for France against Spain, managing just one recovery and failing to make a single tackle in the UEFA Nations League semifinal clash.

France fall to Spain in blockbuster UEFA Nations League semifinal clash

Spain emerged victorious over France in a thrilling clash in the UEFA Nations League semifinal. In a rematch of the European Championships 2024 semifinal, La Roja emerged victorious again, with Lamine Yamal getting on the scoresheet yet again.

The reigning European champions opened the scoring in the first half through Nico Williams in the 23rd minute after Mikel Oyarzabal set him up. Two minutes later, Oyarzabal helped double his nation's lead when he set up Mikel Merino.

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal extended La Roja's lead from the penalty spot in the 54th minute before Nico Williams set up Pedri a minute later to make it 4-0. Kylian Mbappe snatched a goal for France from the penalty spot in the 59th minute to give his nation hope.

Yamal completed his brace in the 67th minute after Tottenham Hotspur right-back Pedro Porro set him up. However, Le Bleus began their fight back in the 79th minute as Rayan Cherki made it 5-2 with a sensational volley after being set up by Kylian Mbappe.

Spanish centre-back Daniel Vivian put the ball in his own net in the 84th minute to make it 5-3, before Randal Kolo Muani made it 5-4 in the third minute of added time, making it a nervy finish for both sides. Spain will face Portugal in an all-Iberian final for the UEFA Nations League title on Sunday, June 8, at the Allianz Arena.

About the author Patrick Cocobassey Patrick is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. A Business Administration graduate with a professional experience of 10 years, one of his earliest childhood memories is watching Calabar Rovers play at the U.J. Esuene Stadium with his father, with whom, he connects with, discussing the beautiful game.



Patrick’s favorite team is Manchester United for their unparallelled legacy and success in the game. He is a big admirer of Michael Carrick and his ‘smooth’ style of play back in the days. His favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who according to him, brought a ‘swagger’ to football with his unique managerial style. Robin van Persie’s title-winning volley against Aston Villa for the 2013 PL triumph is etched in his memory forever.



Patrick always uses trusted outlets that produce accurate, balanced and fair information, and which present multiple point of views. He believes in reporting in a holistic manner for the readers’ benefit. If he could change a football rule, he would increase the number of substitutions allowed due to the high number of games played these days, to reduce injuries and so that youngsters get to show their talent as well.



When not covering football, Patrick loves reading, writing poems and short stories, and spend time with his dog Lana. Know More