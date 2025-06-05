"He was so poor today", "Cost that game for France" - Fans call out Les Bleus star after their 5-4 loss to Spain in Nations League S/F

Football fans on social media have criticized French centre-back Ibrahima Konate for his disappointing performance in his nation's 5-4 loss to Spain in the UEFA Nations League semifinal. The game was played at the MHPArena in Stuttgart, Germany, on Thursday, June 5.
Neither side's defenders covered themselves in glory as nine goals were scored in the high-octane match. However, Konate was notably bad for Les Bleus in their defeat, and was criticized by fans on X.
One post read:
"Love ibou but he was so poor today hahaha the problem with you is your too biased I think even ibou would agree he played not great."
Another fan wrote:
"Konate cost that game for France btw. Absolutely horrendous defender."
Another post read:
"Without Konate, France win this match."
Another post read:
"Na only Liverpool fans rate this konate."
A fan wrote:
"Konate is lucky he played with VVD by his side."
The final post in our selection read:
"Looool bruv Konate is fighting for his life out there."
Ibrahima Konate struggled for France against Spain, managing just one recovery and failing to make a single tackle in the UEFA Nations League semifinal clash.
France fall to Spain in blockbuster UEFA Nations League semifinal clash
Spain emerged victorious over France in a thrilling clash in the UEFA Nations League semifinal. In a rematch of the European Championships 2024 semifinal, La Roja emerged victorious again, with Lamine Yamal getting on the scoresheet yet again.
The reigning European champions opened the scoring in the first half through Nico Williams in the 23rd minute after Mikel Oyarzabal set him up. Two minutes later, Oyarzabal helped double his nation's lead when he set up Mikel Merino.
Barcelona star Lamine Yamal extended La Roja's lead from the penalty spot in the 54th minute before Nico Williams set up Pedri a minute later to make it 4-0. Kylian Mbappe snatched a goal for France from the penalty spot in the 59th minute to give his nation hope.
Yamal completed his brace in the 67th minute after Tottenham Hotspur right-back Pedro Porro set him up. However, Le Bleus began their fight back in the 79th minute as Rayan Cherki made it 5-2 with a sensational volley after being set up by Kylian Mbappe.
Spanish centre-back Daniel Vivian put the ball in his own net in the 84th minute to make it 5-3, before Randal Kolo Muani made it 5-4 in the third minute of added time, making it a nervy finish for both sides. Spain will face Portugal in an all-Iberian final for the UEFA Nations League title on Sunday, June 8, at the Allianz Arena.