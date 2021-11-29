"He was poor today" - Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink slams Chelsea star for performance against Manchester United

Chelsea and Manchester United played out a 1-1 draw in their Premier League clash yesterday evening. The Blues were considered favorites heading into the game but failed to get the better of their rivals despite being the dominant side throughout the encounter.

Former Chelsea star Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Manchester United legend Roy Keane have pointed fingers at Blues striker Timo Werner for his poor effort in front of goal.

Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC As it happened at Stamford Bridge. ⤵️ As it happened at Stamford Bridge. ⤵️

Asked to rate the German's performance following the 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, Hasselbaink told Sky Sports:

"Poor, poor. With the ball, without the ball, he was poor today. Normally he is really sharp with his runs but it was poor.

"At the end of the day, you’re a No. 9 so you’re going to be judged on the opportunities you get and what you do with it. It wasn’t good enough.

"He needs to score those chances. He keeps missing big chances, big opportunities. He needs to put them away."

Timo Werner failed to make anything happen during his time on the pitch and was substituted for Romelu Lukaku in the 82nd minute. Roy Keane couldn't help but hit out at the German for his unconvincing outing.

GOAL @goal FT: Chelsea 1-1 Manchester United



The Premier League leaders drop points in the race for the title 👀 FT: Chelsea 1-1 Manchester UnitedThe Premier League leaders drop points in the race for the title 👀 https://t.co/r1Z0zUTFdz

The former Manchester United midfielder said:

"He [Timo Werner] is not even hitting the target with some of these chances.

"At least make the goalkeeper make a save. For a striker, hit the target, make the keeper work."

Where Chelsea and Manchester United currently rank in the Premier League table

A match to forget for the Chelsea striker

The 1-1 draw between Chelsea and Manchester United has introduced a few changes in the Premier League table.

The Blues have maintained their spot at the top of the table with 29 points from 13 games so far. However, their lead over second-placed Manchester City has been slashed to just one point following the defending champions' 2-1 victory over West Ham United.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Manchester United, meanwhile, have moved from ninth to eighth spot in the standings. The Red Devils now have 18 points from 13 games, having recorded five victories, five defeats and three draws in the English top flight so far.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar