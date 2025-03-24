"He possesses qualities similar" – Liverpool-linked Malick Fofana compared to surprise Manchester United star by agent amid transfer speculation

Olympique Lyonnais forward Malick Fofana's agent has revealed that his client, who is allegedly a Liverpool target, is similar to Manchester United winger Amad Diallo.

Fofana, 20, has lately emerged as one of the best attacking prospects in the Ligue 1. He has started 19 of his 35 appearances across competitions for Lyon this campaign, bagging 10 goals and contributing five assists in the process.

During a recent interview with AfricaFoot, Fofana's agent was queried to shed light on the one-cap Belgium international's future. He replied (h/t This Is Anfield):

"The choice of heart would be Liverpool. He has the potential to enter the rotation, and above all, we would like to see him succeed African legends such as Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and El-Hadji Diouf."

Bobo Fofana, who is the Lyon attacker's representative, continued:

"Now, the choice of reason would be Newcastle United, a well-structured club that could be a first step to gain experience before, perhaps, joining a club in the European top five. He has the profile to succeed in the Premier League."

Comparing the KAA Gent academy product to Diallo, the agent added:

"He possesses qualities similar to those of Manchester United's Amad Diallo, namely speed, impact, and the ability to create opportunities. There's no doubt he can shine. For him, this would be an opportunity to continue his development and, above all, to showcase his talent in a league that favours transitional play."

Diallo, 22, has established himself as a key starter for Manchester United this campaign. The Ivorian registered nine goals and seven assists in 36 overall matches for his team this term before suffering a season-ending ankle injury.

Ex-Manchester United scout Mick Brown says Liverpool are keen to sell 28-year-old attacker

Speaking to Football Insider, former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown claimed that Liverpool are aiming to offload Diogo Jota this year. He said:

"Jota, I hear, has been particularly disappointing, and he's one they will look to move on. If they can bring in a decent fee for him, it will allow them to go and spend it on a replacement. I think clubs will be interested in him so perhaps there's a deal to be done."

Jota, 28, has received flak for his below-par performances since the turn of the year. He has netted just two goals in 14 overall club games in 2025 and could be sold to raise funds this summer.

The Portuguese star's Liverpool contract is set to run out on June 2027.

