"He has been preparing to coach Barcelona" - Iniesta talks up Xavi's managerial credentials 

Andres Iniesta has tipped Xavi to become Barcelona's manager amid rumors suggesting the Catalan giants could be looking to replace Ronald Koeman very soon. According to the Vissel Kobe midfielder, his former colleague at Camp Nou has the confidence to take up the job.

When asked whether Xavi is ready to coach Barcelona, Andres Iniesta replied:

“I think so, yes. If you ask me if I imagine Xavi on the Barca bench."

The legendary midfielder added:

"Above all because he’s been preparing and training to coach Barca. He has the confidence to take on this challenge."

The Spaniard was also asked if he considers himself as someone who could return to coach Barcelona in the future but he wasn't very sure. He said:

“It’s not where I see myself, but whatever happens, if the moment came, I’d consider it. What I can tell you is that I’d love to return to Barca, that is very clear. There are days when you think you want to coach, others, no, I don’t know. Playing right now, it’s hard to visualize anything else."

Iniesta added:

"It’s true that I have to think about (coaching) and see what the possibilities are. What I would like to do, and I think I will, is get my badges."

Xavi and Iniesta enjoyed many successful years as Barcelona players

Xavi among potential candidates to replace Ronald Koeman at Barcelona

Current Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman seems to be on borrowed time in the Catalan capital. The last few days have been filled with rumors suggesting the Dutchman could be sacked owing to unconvincing results in recent games.

Koeman's team suffered a 3-0 humiliation at the hands of Bayern Munich in the Champions League last week. That was followed by another disappointing 1-1 draw with Granada in La Liga at the weekend, leading to many calling for a managerial switch at Camp Nou.

According to reports, Barcelona president Joan Laporta is seriously considering relieving Ronald Koeman of his duties. Xavi is one of the favorites to pick up the coaching job in the Catalan capital.

The club's hierarchy is apparently convinced by what the Spaniard has accomplished at Al-Sadd over the last two years and will be willing to give him a chance. It remains to be seen if Xavi will return to the Catalan capital anytime soon.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar