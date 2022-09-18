"He realized that he must be at the service of the team so that the team is at his service" - Ex-Barcelona striker lauds PSG attacker's new-found maturity 

Former Barcelona striker Sonny Anderson explained what Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar Jr. has done differently this season that has helped him propel himself to a new level

The Brazilian has been in absolutely phenomenal form so far this season. The former Barcelona forward has managed to score 11 goals and provide seven assists in ten games for the Parisians.

While his talent has never been under a doubt, Neymar has seemingly transcended to the next level of maturity on the pitch that has always been expected of him.

Sonny Anderson explained that the Brazilian has become more of a team player. Hence, he is getting better results in return from his teammates as well. While speaking to Telefoot, here's what Anderson stated:

"Today we see that Neymar is mature. He realized that he must be at the service of the team so that the team is at his service."

Paris Saint-Germain currently sit at the top of the Ligue 1 table with 19 points from their first seven league games of the season. They have been in great form in the UEFA Champions League as well.

Wins against Juventus and Maccabi Haifa have given PSG a perfect start to their Champions League campaign.

PSG star Vitinha opines on Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are two standout players of the modern generation. They have won a combined 12 Ballon d'Ors between them since 20008.

Not many players have been lucky enough to play with both of them. Angel Di Maria, Gonzalo Higuain, Paulo Dybala, Achraf Hakimi, Sergio Ramos, and Keylor Navas are some who have done so

Vitinha is another name on the list. The Portuguese currently plies his trade for PSG. While speaking to O Jogo, here's what he said about the duo (via PSG Talk):

"There are far more things that unite them than things that separate them. They each have their own way of playing and their own characteristics, but the things that unite them are immense. The will to always want more, without taking into account what they have already earned, is part of it."

He further added:

"If I won half of what they won, that would be amazing! The desire to keep scoring goals, making assists, playing great games, helping the team… That’s what defines them as the best of all time and I’m privileged to have had the time to play with them.”

