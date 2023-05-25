"He reminds me of Claude Makelele" - John Barnes issues glowing verdict on Chelsea target as Mauricio Pochettino gives green light for transfer 

Liverpool legend John Barnes has made a bold claim by comparing Mauricio Pochettino's top target Moises Caicedo with legendary midfielder Claude Makelele. He believes that the Ecuadorian is not eye-catching on the pitch, but plays a very important role.

Caicedo has been linked with Arsenal and Chelsea this summer, after both clubs failed to convince Brighton & Hove Albion to let go of him in January. The midfielder has been in top form this season and had handed in a transfer request but was not allowed to leave.

Speaking to MyBettingSites, Barnes had high praise for Caicedo and claimed that he reminded him of Makelele. He added that the Ecuadorian is not a flair player, but someone who loves to sit back and defend. He said:

“I love Caicedo. He’s been playing in the fullback position but naturally he’s a defensive midfielder. We like the flair players that create and score goals but defensive midfield players aren’t as appreciated. He reminds me of Claude Makelele who’s not particularly eye-catching but what he does for the team is important.”

Brighton are open to selling Caicedo in the summer, and reports suggest he has a release clause in his contract.

Pochettino, meanwhile, is reportedly all set to take over the managerial position at Chelsea after this season.

Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea target names dream club as he eyes exit

Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea target Moises Caicedo has named Real Madrid as his dream club. He has revealed that winning the UEFA Champions League is his main aim and told SER (via Football365):

“I’m doing things very well now; so why not join Real Madrid one day and win the Champions League? It’s my biggest dream. It’s very nice to see how Madrid plays and the personality that players like Vinicius [Junior], [Eduardo] Camavinga, [Federico] Valverde have. I also really enjoy watching [Toni] Kroos. To play for Madrid you have to work very hard.”

He added:

“The only thing I want is to have fun on the pitch. The pressure doesn’t affect me. What I want to do now is to win titles and listen to the Champions League anthem, it’s my next step. I might even cry when I hear it.”

Arsenal are in the Champions League next season after managing to qualify for the first time in seven years, while the incoming manager at Chelsea, Mauricio Pochettino, will only have to worry about domestic football next season as the Blues are set to finish outside the top 10 in Premier League this year.

