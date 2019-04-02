'He's a great centre-back'- Robert Lewandowski hails Real Madrid star and chooses his toughest opponents

Real Madrid v Bayern Muenchen - UEFA Champions League Semi Final Second Leg

What's the story?

Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski has revealed the toughest defenders he has ever faced in football.

While the Polish forward chose Sergio Ramos as the toughest defender he has faced in the Champions League, Boateng and Hummels were his picks for the German top flight.

In case you didn't know...

Robert Lewandowski is enjoying another great season in front of goal with Bayern Munich. The Bavarian star has racked up 31 goals in all competitions this season, with 19 of them coming in the Bundesliga. Besides leading the scoring charts in Bundesliga, Lewandowski has also provided 10 assists in the league.

It goes without saying that Lewandowski has enjoyed a successful tenure in Germany's top flight, both with Dortmund and Bayern Munich. He has been Bundesliga's top goalscorer three times, scoring 199 goals in the league.

Meanwhile, despite enduring a tough season with Real Madrid, Sergio Ramos continues to be an asset for the club with his defensive and leadership skills. Ramos' impact was depicted as Los Blancos went on to lift the Champions League four times in the last five seasons among other notable accolades.

Both Ramos and Lewandowski faced each other when their respective teams met in the Champions League. While Lewandowski came out in front by singlehandedly scoring four goals when Dortmund defeated Real Madrid, the Polish striker has been on the losing end with Bayern in the past couple of seasons.

The heart of the matter

Lewandowski discussed the toughest opponents he faced over his glittering career and heaped praise on Ramos and German center-backs Boateng and Hummels.

Speaking in an interview with Kicker, Lewandowski said:

"In the Champions League, Sergio Ramos. He's a great centre-back, not just defensive, even with the ball."

"In the Bundesliga, Jerome Boateng and Mats Hummels, that was always a challenge and not easy to play [against]."

What's next?

Both Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are out from the UEFA Champions League in the Round of 16. While Bayern Munich will eye the Bundesliga title, it is unlikely that Los Blancos will lift any silverware at the end of the season.

