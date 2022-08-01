“He’s almost unshakable on the ball” – Stuart Pearce claims ‘special’ Liverpool star could become surprise Player of the Year next season

Former Manchester City and West Ham defender Stuart Pearce claims Liverpool forward Luis Diaz could be a 'special player' this season and possibly take home the Player of the Year award.

The Colombian joined the Reds on a £37.5 million transfer from Porto in January this year and has been impressive ever since.

In the second half of Liverpool's 2021-22 season, he struck six goals in 26 games, including four in the Premier League from 13 appearances.

Anything Liverpool @AnythingLFC_ #Liverpoolfc Who else is excited to see Luis Diaz in the PL after a full preseason with Klopp Who else is excited to see Luis Diaz in the PL after a full preseason with Klopp 💥 #Liverpoolfc https://t.co/vlYcUrjG3l

Luiz had a relatively quiet pre-season with the squad, but turned in an energetic performance in their Community Shield win over Manchester City on Saturday.

Pearce believes he could play an important role in the side in the upcoming campaign. Speaking to TalkSPORT, he said:

“I think Diaz could be Player of the Year. I was so impressed with Diaz last season, how he hit the ground running, his goals, his effort. He’s almost unshakable on the ball, I really like him."

He added:

“Will Liverpool miss [Sadio] Mane, of course, but I think Diaz could be a slightly better player and a better goalscorer. I think he could be a special player this year. What a talent."

With Sadio Mane leaving for Bayern Munich, Diaz will henceforth be their preferred choice on the left wing and will shoulder greater responsibility.

He's fast, industrious and direct, but Saturday's clash showed the Colombian must improve his finishing skills.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC First trophy for Darwin Nunez at Liverpool First trophy for Darwin Nunez at Liverpool ✅ https://t.co/ZsH2IcKfas

When it comes to winning Player of the Year award, Diaz is certain to face competition from their new signing Darwin Nunez, who struck their third goal of the match.

Pearce lavished praise on the Uruguayan too, saying:

“And Nunez, I’d certainly been impressed with him prior to his move to Liverpool, but on today’s showing he’s had a real impact, good energy, he’ll offer more movement in behind."

Liverpool start their 2022-23 season with a bang

Liverpool officially kicked off the 2022-23 season with an encouraging performance in their 3-1 victory over Manchester City on Saturday.

The Reds were deserved winners, beating the league champions comprehensively at the end of the match.

ESPN India @ESPNIndia Liverpool win their first Community Shield title since 2006 Liverpool win their first Community Shield title since 2006 🏆 https://t.co/ejNxjdxBuu

After losing in their last two appearances at the Community Shield, Jurgen Klopp's side finally got their hands on the trophy to end a 16-year drought.

Moreover, the match showed they are ready to launch another title assault in the league, and City might be given a tough run for their money once more.

