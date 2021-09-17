"He’s always dangerous" - Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic praises 'hungry' Cristiano Ronaldo 

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic has labeled Cristiano Ronaldo a 'dangerous player' for his sheer hunger to score goals.

Speaking to Star Sports (via the Indian Express), Matic claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo does not need to play well to help his teams because he has the tendency of always scoring goals.

The Manchester United midfielder said:

“He’s always dangerous. His teams don’t need to play well to win the games, that’s his quality. When the team is not playing well, he is always there to score. He is always hungry for goals and when you have someone with his experience, with his quality, you just need to give your best and try to give him the ball in the box."

Cristiano Ronaldo has made a tremendous start to his life at Manchester United. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner scored twice on his Premier League debut against Newcastle United. Ronaldo also scored on his second Champions League debut for the club against Swiss champions BSC Young Boys.

Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival has made Manchester United one of the favorites to win the Premier League title this season as they finally have a squad capable of challenging the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City. Speaking on Manchester United's chances, Matic said:

“I think that it is the right time to say that we want to win the title, of course. I’m sure that we have a good squad, I see everyone happy and working very well and my target is to win the Premier League with this club and of course, the UEFA Champions League."

Nemanja Matic is happy with Manchester United's signings of Cristiano Ronaldo and others

Nemanja Matic is happy with Manchester United's summer signings, which include Cristiano Ronaldo. The 33-year-old midfielder believes the squad has got some experienced players who can bring in some much needed maturity. Matic added:

“I think we have a strong squad but we will see at the end of the season. I can only say that I’m happy with the players we have got now, some are experienced players who bring a lot of maturity to this team. At the moment, I think we have a perfect balance."

Manchester United had one of their most fruitful transfer windows, bringing in the likes of Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo. The Red Devils have strengthened in almost all of their weak areas and are now set to try and win their first Premier League title since 2013.

