Paul Merson predictions for Tottenham vs Chelsea and other Premier League GW 5 fixtures

The Premier League returns this weekend after an exciting set of European games in midweek. Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United return was the major talking point from the previous game week and he showed exactly why with a match-winning contribution against Newcastle United.

The sheer unpredictability of the Premier League is why we love it. You look at a few games and think they are easy to call, but it can bite you in the backside. Premier League teams turn up to try and beat others and not just to make up the numbers - that is why it is the most popular league in world football.

Hopefully, game week five brings us a lot of goals! On that note, here are my predictions, with Sunday's encounter between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur widely regarded as the standout fixture of the Premier League weekend.

Newcastle United vs Leeds United

I watched Newcastle United the other day against Manchester United and at 1-1, it was heads or tails - anyone could have won it! Somehow, they ended up losing 4-1, but that's the nature of the game.

I look at Leeds United and for me, they've been quite disappointing so far in the Premier League. It's not an extreme situation as things stand, but it seems like a Sheffield United situation from the 2020-21 Premier League season as teams are used to the way they play now. Marcelo Bielsa has to change it up a little bit because they've become a bit predictable now, as opposed to what was the case when they got promoted to the Premier League.

I like watching Leeds United and this is an important game for them - it could set the tone for the rest of their Premier League campaign. At the moment, I'm worried for them and if they fail to win this one, I don't see them having an impressive campaign.

I've thought about it a lot, but I can't split the two teams. I'm going for a draw at St. James' Park with plenty of goals on the night.

Prediction: Newcastle United 2-2 Leeds United

Wolves vs Brentford

I must say it was a bad result for Brentford against Brighton, as they lost to a late winner from Leandro Trossard. They beat Arsenal on the opening weekend of the Premier League, but since then, it's been two draws and a defeat. They face Liverpool after this, so before they know it, Brentford could get into one of those winless runs that become incredibly hard to turn around. From a bed of roses, their Premier League campaign could turn into a nightmare - that's the nature of the English top-flight.

I've been so impressed by Wolves, they were really unlucky to lose their first three games. They could have won them all if I'm being honest and finally managed to get their first three points of the season last weekend, so I expect them to carry on from where they left off.

I can't see anything other than a Wolves win, they will be too good for Brentford.

Prediction: Wolves 2-0 Brentford

Norwich City vs Watford

This is Norwich City's big game and you could also say the same for Watford. In my opinion, this is one of the hardest games to predict this Premier League weekend, as it's a must-win game for both sides.

When I watch Norwich play, I just can't see how they are going to win games. If they fail to win this one, it could well turn out to be another one of those seasons where they don't rack up too many points on the board and eventually suffer relegation.

That said, Watford are good on the counter and Norwich will look to come and attempt to take the game to their opponents, so this could work out well for the visitors. They have a lot of pace on the counterattack, so I fancy Watford to come out on top.

Prediction: Norwich City 1-2 Watford

Burnley vs Arsenal

Burnley were bang unlucky against Everton and lost the game thanks to that bad five-minute spell in the second half. They were the better team for about 45 minutes, but all of a sudden the game was over as Everton scored three quick-fire goals. What I'm trying to say is that Burnley aren't a bad team, so this could be a good Premier League contest.

As for Arsenal, they fell over the line against Norwich City, but three points is exactly what they needed to kick-start their season. They've done well against Burnley over the years, so I fancy them to make it successive wins in the Premier League.

Prediction: Burnley 1-2 Arsenal

