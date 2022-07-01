"He's an overrated player" - Gabriel Agbonlahor blasts 25-year-old Brazilian forward and says he is 'not worth £50 million

Former England and Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has slammed Everton's Brazilian attacker Richarlison.

As reported by Sky Sports, Tottenham Hotspur are close to landing the 25-year-old from Everton on a massive £60 million deal.

As per the report, Spurs will pay an initial £50 million with a further £10 million in add-ons. However, Gabriel Agbonlahor has suggested that Richarlison's value should be nowhere close to £50 million.

The former Aston Villa striker has also claimed that the Brazilian international has stolen big-money moves his entire career.

Agbonlahor has also accused the Everton attacker of simulation and also claimed that he is nowhere close in quality to his compatriot Raphinha.

The former Aston Villa forward has insisted that Chelsea will be happy to get the services of Raphinha and missing out on him was a major blow for Spurs. He told Football Insider:

“Richarlison, for me, is not worth £50million, I feel this player has stolen big moves his whole career."

"He doesn’t get up off the floor. You touch him, he’s rolling around. If I’ve got £50million to spend, I’m choosing Raphinha all day."

"Chelsea will be buzzing to get Raphinha, Spurs will be devastated to miss out on Raphinha."

Agbonlahor has also claimed that Richarlison's inclusion in the team does not improve Spurs on paper and he shouldn't be picked over the trio of Kulesevski, Son and Kane.

The former England international has also branded the Brazilian as overrated and has criticized Spurs for paying an exorbitant amount for him.

“Richarlison, for me, doesn’t make Spurs a better team. Kulesevski, Son and Kane will start every game over Richarlison."

"He’s an overrated player. He’s not worth £50million, I don’t see another Premier League club wanting to pay that money.”

Can Richarlison become a success under Antonio Conte?

Richarlison has been playing Premier League football for five years now and it would be quite fair to say that he has not done anything special yet.

After just one season at Watford following his £11.2 million move from Fluminense, he was snapped up by Everton on a massive £50 million deal.

Over the past four years at Goodison Park, the attacker has scored 53 goals and provided 14 assists in 152 games for the Toffees.

Richarlison has hardly done enough to warrant another big-money move to Spurs but he will get another chance to fulfill his potential under the tutelage of Antonio Conte at Spurs.

The Brazilian international is capable of playing across the front line and Conte could utilise his versatility to his advantage.

