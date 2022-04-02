"He's at that level of mentality" - Brendan Rodgers says Leicester City star can emulate Chelsea's Thiago Silva

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers believes Jonny Evans can replicate what Thiago Silva has been doing at Chelsea over the next few years. After a long absence, Evans is fit again and remains available for selection ahead of their clash against Manchester United on Matchday 31 of the Premier League.

Rodgers firmly believes that if Evans can manage his persistent fitness issues, he can emulate the template of Chelsea's Thiago Silva. He feels that the Leicester City veteran needs to display his hunger and passion just like the Chelsea centre-back to excel for at least a few more years.

"I look at Thiago Silva at 37, what a player, so who's to say Jonny [Evans] can't do that if he's still got that hunger and determination? He's at that level of mentality, top-level thinking, but it's just trying to manage it. In the last 12 months he's not been 100 per cent fit as much as he would have liked. He's had really unfortunate injuries. He has tried everything he can to get back. He's a warrior, he has an old school mentality where he wants to play and be there for you. Hopefully in the next period he can stay fit and healthy." - Brendan Rodgers via Daily Mail.

The last 12 months have seen the 34-year-old Northern Irishman miss 25 matches for Leicester due to the inflammatory and pathological issues of the Plantar Fasciitis (suffered in Leicester's FA Cup final against Chelsea) and then endure another setback in the form of a hamstring problem. Without him, the club's backline has looked anchorless on many occasions.

Long way to go before emulating the Chelsea veteran

Rodgers also believes that Manchester United regret letting an influential figure like Evans leave their defensive ranks for West Bromwich Albion in 2015 and join the Foxes three years later for just £3.5 million.

Time and time again, Evans has proven his capability for the Foxes as a top defender. It appears only a matter of time before the vastly-experienced Northern Ireland international returns to his usual best.

Rodgers emphasized that for players such as Evans, no amount of training can help him get back in shape as a competitive game of football can. With top levels of conditioning, alongside some added luck. Rodgers said:

"For the experienced players it's the games. Jonny has a lot of miles on the clock in terms of training but it's really the games. That's why I wanted him to go away to Northern Ireland because he can manage himself through it as well."

"It's the same with both, whether it's a young player or senior player you have to have caution and because of how this season has gone. Now we are getting players back you are seeing the level of performance pick up again. We have to keep it going that way, what is important to that is having our best players available."

