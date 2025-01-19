"He’s the best ever" - Cristiano Ronaldo's former teammate explains why Lionel Messi is the GOAT

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney opted for Lionel Messi ahead of his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo in the GOAT debate last year. The former English forward shared the pitch with CR7 for six seasons at Old Trafford.

The two played together 205 times for the Red Devils, winning 134 games and losing 32. They contributed 25 goals together for the Premier League giants, winning multiple trophies.

Interestingly, Rooney also faced the Portuguese seven times in his career, losing five and drawing two. The Englishman, however, believes that Cristiano Ronaldo isn't the GOAT.

Speaking on The Overlap last year, as cited by GOAL, Rooney outlined why Lionel Messi was the best ever ahead of his former teammate. He said:

“I think Messi, he’s the best ever. I get a lot of stick for saying Messi where it’s as if, ‘How can you say Messi, it’s Ronaldo.’ I understand that people can say Messi, people can say Ronaldo – they are both incredible, probably the best two players to ever play the game. For me, Messi has just got that little bit more flair, which I like in a player, so that’s the reason.”

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are both going strong on the pitch at the moment. The Argentinean is currently plying his trade with MLS side Inter Miami, having moved across the Atlantic in the summer of 2023.

CR7 is with Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr, and has scored 75 goals from 85 games for the club to date. Wayne Rooney, meanwhile, hung up his boots in 2021 and is currently trying his luck in football management. The Englishman recently parted ways with Plymouth Argyle and is looking for his next assignment.

Could Cristiano Ronaldo move to the MLS to play against Lionel Messi?

Former Germany international Dietmar Hamann has urged Cristiano Ronaldo to reignite his rivalry with Messi at the MLS. The Portuguese's contract with Al-Nassr is set to expire in less than six months, but recent reports have suggested that he has agreed a new deal with the Saudi club.

Speaking to BestOffshoreSportsBooks.org, as cited by GOAL, Hamann insisted that a move to America would make sense for CR7.

"We’ve seen that Cristiano Ronaldo’s powers are coming to an end, he is getting towards the end of his career so a move back to Europe might not be the best idea," said Hamann.

He continued:

"I think a move to America would make sense but he’d have to do what Lionel Messi has done and impress on the pitch if he is to be a megastar out there. He might not be capable of doing that in Europe anymore but in America they love to be entertained no matter the sport, it could be a great story."

Interestingly, Lionel Messi's contract with Inter Miami also expires at the end of this year.

