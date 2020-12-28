"He's better than me!" - Former Manchester United icon lavishes heavy praise on "sensational" Bruno Fernandes

Former Manchester United legend Paul Scholes believes that Bruno Fernandes is better than himself and lavished immense praise on the Portuguese after his fast start to life at Old Trafford.

Fernandes arrived towards the end of the 2020 January transfer window and has single-handedly transformed Manchester United into one of the best sides in the league, with only Liverpool having racked up more points since then.

He has had an astonishing impact on and off the pitch and has contributed directly to over 50% of their goals since February. The Manchester United midfielder has been central to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men since he arrived.

Bruno Fernandes has now provided more Premier League assists than any other player since making his debut for Man Utd.



Only Mohamed Salah (20) has scored more goals. https://t.co/wxGTFyJgUG — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 26, 2020

While Fernandes won over supporters and experts alike almost instantly after his big-money move, he has now received perhaps the most stunning seal of approval from the man who created history wearing the same #18 shirt as him. Speaking on the 26-year-old's impact at Manchester United, Paul Scholes remarked;

"What he’s [Bruno Fernandes] doing is phenomenal, really. I think if you look, since he’s been [here], United would be top of the league if they won their game in hand, with more points than Liverpool, which is strange to think really because they’ve had such a bad start to the season."

"Well, you thought it was a bad start to the season, but they’re still right in there and I think they can only get better. The numbers he’s produced are just ridiculous, let’s hope he carries on."

Paul Scholes

The 11-time Premier League winner continued,

"He’s better than me. He’s different to me. He scores more goals than me, he creates more goals than me. I’d like to play with him, probably behind him would be alright.

"But no, he’s been sensational, a big difference. I think before he came to the team, United could hardly create a chance with some of the stuff they were playing, but now they look like they can score three, four or five goals every game."

Bruno Fernandes has been in sublime touch this season, having already hit ten goals and set up a further six. Overall, the former Sporting CP skipper has contributed to 31 goals (18 goals, 13 assists) in his first 28 Premier League games for Manchester United.

Scholes discusses Manchester United's title ambitions

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

After a relatively tricky start to the campaign, Manchester United put together what has been a superb run of results in the league and have gathered some much-needed momentum. While many have tipped the Red Devils for a title charge, Scholes believes they do stand a chance, albeit warning Solskjaer's men that they need to improve.

The Englishman explained;

"We possibly need to improve because Liverpool have set such a high standard. We’ve already lost three games - I think the last two winners of the league have lost three and four games. We’re 14 games in, and we’re going to have to go on some run, there’s no doubt about that. I think if Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] can keep his best 12, 13, 14 players fit, I think we’ll have a chance."

10 - Manchester United are the fourth side in English top-flight history to record 10 consecutive away league wins, after Spurs (10 between April & October 1960), Chelsea (11 between April & December 2008) and Manchester City (11 between May & December 2017). Marching. pic.twitter.com/KErNCybCN3 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 17, 2020

Manchester United currently sit fourth on the Premier League table with 27 points from their 14 games and are five points off leaders Liverpool with a game in hand.

