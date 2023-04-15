"He's had a big impact" - Marcus Rashford heaps praise on Erik ten Hag ahead of Manchester United's clash with Nottingham Forest

Marcus Rashford has hailed the impact of Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag. The Dutchman reached a personal milestone after managing the Red Devils for 50 games.

The former Ajax manager took charge of Manchester United on May 23, 2022, replacing interim manager Ralf Rangnick. The Red Devils were in a crisis and finished sixth in the table, barely qualifying for the UEFA Europa League.

Erik ten Hag recruited the likes of Casemiro, Antony, Lisandro Martinez, and Christian Eriksen, transforming the confidence and form of the squad.

Manchester United have since won the Carabao Cup and are still in contention to win the FA Cup and Europa League. They are also likely to qualify for the UEFA Champions League and are currently fourth with 56 points.

Marcus Rashford has been revitalized under Ten Hag, scoring 28 goals in 47 appearances this season. He credited the Dutchman for Manchester United's turnaround (via Daily Express):

"I just think everyone's willing to fight for the person next to them and that's how it has to be. If someone makes a mistake, you have to be there to cover. You work as a team and as a collective rather than individuals."

He continued:

"He's had a big impact. A lot of changes. It takes time to adapt. For him and for the players as well. The first 50 games of Erik's management have produced a trophy and plenty of enthralling encounters."

He added:

"Congratulations on reaching this landmark, boss, and we look forward to the next 50!”

Marcus Rashford did not feature during Ten Hag's 50th game in charge on April 13 due to a muscle injury. The Red Devils had to settle for a draw after conceding two late own goals in a 2-2 draw against Sevilla in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-finals.

Ten Hag has had an excellent record so far in his Manchester United career. In his 50 games in charge, his side has won 35 games with a win rate of 70%.

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro joins Marcus Rashford in commending Erik ten Hag

Former Real Madrid superstar Casemiro joined Marcus Rashford in crediting the Dutchman for his impact on the club, highlighting how important Ten Hag is for the team.

Casemiro has been integral in the midfield this season and has contributed to their success so far this season. The central defensive midfielder has made 41 appearances to date, scoring five goals and providing seven assists.

He said (via Daily Express):

"He demands a lot from us, he's a very demanding manager. He strives for perfection. He's the type of manager who wants the players to always perform to their best."

The Brazilian further said:

"It is important for us to have a manager who always wants to win and doesn't accept anything less than that. That's very important to us, especially for our improvement in games because we know we are still in the process of improving."

The Red Devils next face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on April 16 at City Ground.

