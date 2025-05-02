"He's coaching his team through this" – Rio Ferdinand salutes Manchester United star who did not 'put a foot wrong' in win over Athletic Club

Manchester United great Rio Ferdinand has lavished praise on Casemiro due to the Brazilian's outing in his side's recent 3-0 win at Athletic Club.

Earlier this Thursday (May 1), the Red Devils scored three goals in the first half of their UEFA Europa League semi-final first leg encounter at Athletic Club. Casemiro scored the opener with a fine header in the 30th minute before Bruno Fernandes bagged a brace.

Heaping praise on Casemiro, Ferdinand said on TNT Sports (h/t Metro):

"I don't think Casemiro has put a foot wrong. He's been sensational tonight. He has been so disciplined. People have been talking about getting rid of him, his legs have gone etcetera. But I tell you what, he's come to the fore when they have needed him. He's coaching this team through this and it's a massive moment in the season for them."

Ex-Wales international Robbie Savage also pitched in and commented:

"I think he has realised, or Manchester United have realised, what he is good for. They were trying to play through him. But he's more facing the game now, he knows what he's doing. Instead of playing through him, where he's taking lots of touches, I think he's facing the right way more times than not now."

Agreeing with the ex-Leicester City midfielder, Ferdinand continued:

"I totally agree with you, Robbie, about facing the game. They're not trying to play through him like a pivot where he's got his back to things and he can pressed and lose the ball. That's not his game. This makes it simpler for him but, also, they're allowing big spaces around him where he would be exposed physically. He's got that support behind and communication."

Casemiro, 33, has netted four times in 38 total club matches this term.

Rio Ferdinand lauds 22-year-old Manchester United star after win over Athletic Club

Earlier on Thursday, Amad Diallo returned to first-team action after over two months. He replaced wing-back Patrick Dorgu in the 84th minute of Manchester United's 3-0 win at Athletic Club.

Opining on Diallo, Rio Ferdinand said on TNT Sports (h/t Daily Mail):

"I've missed him you know. I've missed his nonchalance sometimes. He wants the ball under pressure, plays with a bit of risk."

Diallo, 22, has established himself as a key starter for Manchester United of late. He has netted nine goals and laid out eight assists in 37 matches across all competitions for his club this season.

