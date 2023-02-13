"He’s conquered the world" - Jurgen Klopp's critics slammed and called 'idiots' by former Liverpool star following Anfield club's poor recent form

Former Liverpool and Everton player Don Hutchison has slammed critics of under-fire Reds manager Jurgen Klopp ahead of the much-anticipated Merseyside derby.

Liverpool will host their neighbors Everton at Anfield later today (February 13) in the Premier League. It comes at a time when the Reds have struggled to grind out results in recent games.

Klopp's team have endured a difficult 2022-23 Premier League campaign and are currently without a win in the league since the start of 2023. They have picked up just one point from their last four league games.

The Anfield giants are also currently sitting in 10th position on the log table with 29 points after 20 games thus far. They are also at risk of missing out on UEFA Champions League qualification for next season.

Head coach of the Reds, Klopp, has received a lot of backlash from fans following his inability to salvage Liverpool's form this season.

Meanwhile, former player Hutchison has given his voice to the current situation at Anfield. He went on to admit that Reds boss Klopp is currently feeling the pressure at the moment.

He further added that the game against Everton could be an opportunity for his former side to get back on track. In his words, as seen in iNews, he said:

“The pressure is on Jurgen Klopp for sure. But I am conflicted because I actually think it’s the perfect game for Liverpool to get their form back. Fans find it crazy when you say it but Wolves, Bournemouth and Southampton are the last type of team you want to play when you’re struggling for form."

He continued:

“The dynamic is totally different when you play those teams, you’re expected to win. The Merseyside derby is different, there’s no team talk required, there’s no negativity from the fans and the manager will look around his dressing room and know that every player is up for it.”

Hutchinson slammed critics of Klopp, labeling them as 'idiots'. In his words:

“Anyone criticizing him is an idiot. He’s conquered the world – he won the title, the European Cup and World Club Cup in a short space of time – and that gives him time and credibility,”

Dean Hutchison reveals what Liverpool must do to improve

The former Liverpool player has spoken about the current crisis rocking the Reds this season ahead of the Merseyside derby against Everton.

Hutchison stated in a recent interview that Klopp's team are in need of a rebuild. He also highlighted the midfield department as an area the Reds would need to strengthen. In his words:

“They need to rebuild, they probably need a bit more energy and legs in midfield, but this is a bad five months from a very good six-and-a-half years."

With both teams underperforming this season, a lot will be riding on the outcome of their clash tonight.

