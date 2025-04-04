"He's not far away" - When Didier Drogba named 2 players who were better than Lionel Messi back in 2018

During an interview in 2018, former Chelsea forward Didier Drogba ranked Maradona and Pele above Lionel Messi. However, he also claimed that the Argentine superstar is not far from matching the greatness of the two football legends.

Before the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Didier Drogba was asked to share his opinion on the football GOAT (Greatest of all time) debate. The Chelsea legend hailed Lionel Messi as 'extraordinary' but ranked him below Maradona and Pele. He told AFP during an interview (via Sports Illustrated):

"Messi could stop now and he would already have done a lot for football. To win the World Cup would make him even more legendary. He's an extraordinary player!"

He added:

"He's still not at the heights of Maradona and Pele, but he's not far away."

Drogba snubbed the name of Cristiano Ronaldo at that time and affirmed that winning a World Cup would solidify Messi's place as one of the greatest in football history.

The Argentine superstar later guided La Albiceleste to World Cup glory in 2022. Argentina beat then-defending champions France to win their third World Cup in a memorable final, which concluded 4-2 in penalties in favor of Messi's side.

Real Madrid legend draws comparison between Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal

Atletico de Madrid v FC Barcelona - Copa del Rey - Source: Getty

Real Madrid legend Guti has claimed that Lamine Yamal is doing better than Lionel Messi at 17. The former Spanish midfielder lauded the 17-year-old for his consistency and ability to perform well at the senior level at a young age.

He also talked about Yamal's playmaking skills and stated that the Spanish attacker can decide the game with only one pass. He told Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo (via Football Espana):

"He's light years ahead of what I did. Is he best? What does it mean to be the best? Being the best means being the best every single match, and he's not the best every single match."

Guti added:

"It happens to him just like Kylian Mbappe or Vinicius Junior. He has a tremendous talent, and we often talk about how he doesn't score, but with the passes he makes, he decides the game. He's a player who can decide the game with one pass."

The former Real Madrid midfielder billed Lamine Yamal as Barcelona's 'current benchmark' and compared him with Argentine superstar Lionel Messi. He said:

"I didn't see Messi do that at this age. He's a star in La Liga, but still a youth player. He's currently Barcelona's benchmark."

Since making his senior debut for La Blaugrana in April 2023, the Spanish forward has played 92 games across all competitions, scoring 20 and assisting 26 goals.

