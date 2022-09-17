“He’s going to be going off this pitch fuming” – Jermaine Jenas explains why Erling Haaland will be disappointed despite scoring in Manchester City’s win over Wolves

Jermaine Jenas believes Erling Haaland will be disappointed to only score one goal in Manchester City's latest Premier League win against the Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Cityzens romped to a comfortable 3-0 victory at Molineux after Jack Grealish put them ahead inside the first minute. Haaland then scored his 11th Premier League goal with a fierce low drive with his right foot into the bottom corner. He has played seven games in the competition so far.

Manchester City's task became a lot easier when Nathan Collins was sent off for Wolves following a senseless red card, at which point many feared the floodgates would open.

Erling Haaland @ErlingHaaland #ManCity Great performance going into the intl break. Happy to get on the scoresheet once again! Great performance going into the intl break. Happy to get on the scoresheet once again! 🔵 #ManCity https://t.co/WjZSsFO2SD

But despite Haaland getting several chances against the 10-man Wolves, he failed to add to his incredible tally. While commentating on the game for BT Sport, Jenas claimed that the Norwegian superstar wouldn't be pleased with scoring just once, as he stated (as per The Express):

"He's going to be going off this pitch fuming. Fuming he's only got one goal."

Pep Guardiola's side returned to the top of the Premier League table with the win. They are still unbeaten this term.

Rio Ferdinand hails Erling Haaland's "phenomenal" impact at Manchester City

Manchester City have won four of the past five Premier League titles. The addition of an elite striker in Erling Haaland does appear ominous for the rest of the league.

The former Borussia Dortmund striker has made an early impact that has rarely been seen before in English football. Former England defender Rio Ferdinand was full of praise for the imposing centre forward and claimed that he has even raised the performances of his City teammates.

The pundit told BT Sport (as per the previously referenced Express article):

"They’re only going to get stronger from this point on. The way that Haaland has come into this league and hit the ground like an absolute race horse is phenomenal. It’s not just him, Kevin De Bruyne, in terms of assists, 125 assists in the league.

"He’s taken everyone else’s game up another level. Jack Grealish, people try to question him and demand more in terms of output, today, he answers the critics. All the things are ticking the right boxes. All things are looking positive right now. This is looking good."

Erling Haaland has now scored 14 goals in his first 10 Cityzen appearances and has netted 100 times in 99 games since leaving Red Bull Salzburg in 2020.

Paul Merson has predicted Brentford vs Arsenal and other Premier League GW 8 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far