“He’s not going to want to go and play in a farmers’ league” – Jamie O’Hara delivers brutal verdict on Premier League superstar joining PSG

Jamie O'Hara recently came up with a brutal verdict regarding Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane potentially joining Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the summer transfer window.

Kane's contract is set to expire in the summer of 2024 and the Englishman has been linked with a move away from Spurs. The Parisian club, along with Bayern Munich, have been touted as a potential destinations for the Englishman.

Speaking about Kane moving to the Ligue 1 giants, O'Hara gave a not-so-glowing opinion as he told Grosvenor Casino:

“Why on earth would he go to PSG? He’s not going to want to go and play in a farmers’ league. Everyone has left, Neymar wants out, Lionel Messi has left, Kylian Mbappe is pulling his hair out and wants to go to Real Madrid.”

Lionel Messi has left the French giants and has since completed a move to MLS club Inter Miami as a free agent. Kylian Mbappe's future has also been up in the air as the Frenchman has been linked with a move to Real Madrid.

Hence, the Parisians are looking for a new talisman in their attack. Kane, alongside Napoli's Victor Osimhen, have emerged as targets for the French club.

PSG superstar Neymar spoke about his injury in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

PSG superstar Neymar Jr. suffered an ankle injury in Brazil's opening game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup against Serbia. He missed the matches against Switzerland and Cameroon as a result of the knock.

It was a heart breaking blow for the Brazilian attacker as his participation during the remainder of the tournament in Qatar looked in doubt. Neymar recently opened up on the difficult headspace he was in at that point in time as he told YouTube channel "Que Papinho":

“It was one of the worst weeks of my life. Besides me being hurt, nobody knew it, but I got really sick. Very, very sick. I did the treatment lying in bed, sleeping the whole day. I only had my foot out of bed and the physiotherapist was there doing all kinds of treatments. It was bizarre, you know?"

He added:

“First day, I stayed until 10:30 am doing treatment, and Marquinhos gave me company. It was very intense, I didn’t know how I was going to come back. I came back without any pain, 100%. I wasn’t 100% because I was sick. (..) What hurt was the defeat more than the ankle.”

Neymar suffered yet another ankle injury later in the 2022-23 campaign and was ruled out for the remainder of the season as he had to undergo surgery. He scored 18 goals and provided 17 assists in 29 matches across competitions for PSG last season.