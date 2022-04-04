"He’s got a decision to make" - John Terry says Premier League star would be an 'incredible' signing for Chelsea 

Chelsea legend John Terry has warned West Ham United about Declan Rice, claiming the Englishman could move away if the Hammers don’t match his ambitions. In the same breath, Terry also admitted that the midfielder would be an “incredible” addition to Thomas Tuchel’s current squad.

Declan Rice, who has been West Ham’s standout performer this season, used to be a member of the Blues’ youth system. Having spent eight long years at the club, the long-term Chelsea faithful was released in 2014, allowing the Hammers to lap him up.

He has since remained faithful to the east London outfit, doing everything in his power to help them.

Terry, who is supposedly Rice’s childhood idol, believes that West Ham would need to sign other top players to keep the Englishman in the project. When asked whether he would try to convince Rice to sign for the Blues, the 41-year-old told Metro:

“You know what, Dec obviously loves Chelsea – I think everyone knows that. I think the rejection he had from Chelsea has really helped his career actually. What he’s done at West Ham is pretty much incredible.

“We saw in the FA Cup [against Kidderminster Harriers in February] when he came on and scored, and again grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck. I think from Dec’s side of things, I think he’s given everything to West Ham.”

The former Aston Villa man then claimed that David Moyes’ side might have to make some top signings to keep their star man.

He added:

“And for me, looking from the outside, unless West Ham go and make a big statement in the summer and go and spend £100million plus and say, “We want to keep Dec and we want to bring in top players like you”, then I think he’s got a decision to make.

“I think if West Ham go and spend huge amounts of money, bring in top players, then I think it’s difficult for him to walk away.”

Finally, when asked whether Rice would be a good addition to the current Chelsea team, Terry nodded in agreement, saying:

“Incredible.”

Courtesy of his performances this season, many top clubs are keeping an eye on him, and West Ham are in no mood to sell cheaply. The Londoners have supposedly set his price tag at a British-record £150million. But even then, the Hammers might need a lot of convincing.

Declan Rice prefers return to Chelsea over Manchester United transfer

Manchester United have long been linked with a move for West Ham United star Declan Rice. The Red Devils are supposedly looking for a replacement for the would-be-free agent Paul Pogba and think of Rice as the perfect candidate. Unfortunately, the player himself does not see himself moving to Old Trafford.

As per the Evening Standard, Declan Rice is ready to snub Man United to return to Stamford Bridge. The England international is well aware of the off-field turmoil in west London but is still prepared to take his chances.

The player is also eager to play Champions League football, something seventh-placed United cannot promise right now. The 23-year-old’s contract runs until June 2024 and could cost a whopping £150million to his potential suitor.

