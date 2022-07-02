“He’s got an incredible work ethic” – Tony Cascarino chooses between Arsenal signing Gabriel Jesus and Tottenham roping in Richarlison

Former Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino feels Arsenal have got a better deal with Gabriel Jesus' reported signing as compared to Tottenham Hotspur's acquisition of Richarlison. He predicted that the Manchester City forward will score more goals next season than the Spurs forward.

Both the Brazilian forwards are set to jump ship this summer. Richarlison joined Tottenham from Everton for £60 million (via The Athletic).

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Jesus is set to join Arsenal for £45 million.

Cascarino feels Arsenal have got the better deal between the north London derby rivals as Jesus is a more complete player than Richarlison.

Speaking to talkSPORT, he said (via Metro):

"I think Gabriel Jesus ticks a lot more boxes and they’ve got him at a better price. If you said to me now who will get the most goals, I’d say Gabriel Jesus would get more goals than Richarlison for Tottenham. And he’s more versatile than Richarlison. Gabriel Jesus has played left wing right wing and centre forward for Man City."

Jesus spent six illustrious years at the Etihad with the Sky Blues, scoring 95 goals in 236 games, including 58 in the Premier League.

He also won the competition four times, while lifting another six domestic titles.

Richarlison, meanwhile, struck 48 goals from 173 appearances combined for Watford and Everton.

Although Jesus is clearly the better player based on stats, Cascarino wants to see Richarlison develop into a more complete player too.

He further added:

"He’s got an incredible work ethic. He plays every time I watch him like Richarlison did at the end of the season. I’d love to see Richarlison be the player he can be and get all of the other antics out of his game and become a far more complete player."

Arsenal and Tottenham to compete fierce derbies next season

Given the slew of signings the two sides have pulled off so far this summer, one can expect a fierce north London derby next season.

Spurs have signed Ivan Perisic, Yves Bissouma and Fraser Forster alongside Richarlison. Meanwhile, Arsenal have roped in Marquinhos, Matt Turner and Fabio Vieira with Jesus also on the books.

The 2022-23 Premier League season is still 34 days away. We can expect more business from these clubs as they're set to compete for the top-four once again.

