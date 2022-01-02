“He’s guilty of that” – Craig Burley calls out ‘clumsy’ Arsenal man during Manchester City defeat

Craig Burley has called out Arsenal’s centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes for being ‘clumsy’ after the north London side fell to a 2-1 defeat to Manchester City. The former Scotland midfielder spoke about the defender’s sending off in the second half of the match, which the Gunners went on to lose.

Arsenal were in control of the game in the first half and the initial stages of the second half. However, Bernardo Silva was fouled by Granit Xhaka in the Arsenal box that resulted in a penalty for Cityzens.

Gabriel was shown his first yellow card for interfering with the penalty spot before Riyad Mahrez took his spot kick. Within minutes, the Brazilian was sent off for a clumsy challenge on compatriot Gabriel Jesus.

Burley didn’t hold back and categorically stated that the defender deserved to be sent off on the day:

"Obviously he got the 1st yellow card and he knows the situation. I have to say it was an absolutely brilliant first touch from Jesus on the chest to take it away from him. Then you're going to have to make a decision, if you're gonna go charging at the back of somebody you have to be aware to not be clumsy and clatter into them, particularly when you're on a yellow card."

He added:

"He's guilty of that and he deserved to go....We've seen Gabriel do these things before, we've seen Xhaka do these things many, many times, this is ill discipline particularly from Xhaka."

Gabriel will feel particularly guilty, especially when it’s remembered that his side were in control of the game before his sending off. Arsenal, however, put on a valiant display and will have to find satisfaction in their performance, having taken zero points home.

You must control your emotions better: Arsenal assistant manager Albert Stuivenberg admonishes Gabriel

Arsenal v Manchester City - Premier League

Arsenal assistant manager Albert Stuivenberg was on the touchline for the Gunners in place of Mikel Arteta, who missed out due to Covid-19.

Stuivenberg also made comments about Gabriel's performance after the game. He admonished the star to keep his emotions in control, irrespective of what brought about the first yellow card. He said:

"He made a remark to the referee which is what other players confirmed to me. Just a normal comment and he gave a yellow card. But it doesn’t matter, if you have a yellow card you must control your emotions a little bit better."

He added:

"To be sent there in that situation which is not a very dangerous situation, you cannot take the risk. So that is a moment where young players still have to learn and we have a lot of young players. That is part of the process."

