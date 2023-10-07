“He’s handsome” – When Neymar named player who is ‘most popular’ among women as he chose between himself, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe 

In a hilarious interview from 2021, Neymar was asked to name the 'most popular player among women' between himself, Lionel Messi, and Kylian Mbappe. The 31-year-old picked the Frenchman, saying that he is "handsome."

The Brazilian was speaking on the YouTube channel Oh My Goal when he was still a PSG player. Neymar had a light-hearted and open conversation with the interviewer, showing his funny side.

In the interview, Neymar had to answer a series of questions that compared some qualities of himself and his former strike partners Messi and Mbappe. One such question was about which of them was more popular among women.

He named Kylian Mbappe, explaining that the 24-year-old is handsome and extremely successful in his career. His response showed his respect for the success of the Frenchman thus far in his career.

"He's handsome, he's very successful," Neymar said.

In terms of popularity among women, Lionel Messi is off the market as he is married to his childhood love Antonela Roccuzzo. The couple have three sons together, meaning that Messi is committed to his family.

Neymar is in a relationship with model Bruna Biancardi, who is pregnant with the star's second child. His son, Davi Lucca, was born 12 years ago when the player was just 19 years old.

Messi, Mbappe, and Neymar got separated this summer after both the South Americans decided to leave PSG.

Neymar settling into life at Al-Hilal

After a rocky start to life in the Middle East, the Brazilian superstar seems to be settling in well at his new club. He joined Al-Hilal for around €90 million this summer but failed to score or assist in his first four games for the club.

He was accused of clashing with his manager and wanting him fired, an allegation he has denied. He then responded emphatically with a fine strike in his side's AFC Champions League win over Nassaji Mazandaran in his most recent game.

Al-Hilal is one of the best teams in the Saudi Pro League, boasting a wide array of top-quality players. They are in second place in their league, with six wins and two draws from their opening eight games. They are two points off the top spot, with a game in hand.