“He’s having a stinker if he goes to Arsenal” – Frank McAvennie urges 25-year-old striker to snub Emirates switch in favor of another Premier League club

Frank McAvennie has advised Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin to snub Arsenal.

The former West Ham United attacker has urged the England international to join Newcastle United instead of the Gunners.

Calvert-Lewin has endured a season to forget this time out, with Everton still fighting to retain their Premier League status.

After making a blistering start to the campaign with three goals in the first three games, the Everton star had to spend a long spell on the sidelines with an injury.

The 25-year-old has failed to find the back of the net since making his comeback from injury.

However, his stock is still believed to be quite high following a sensational last season during which he netted 16 league goals in 33 outings.

Last week, Football Insider reported that Calvert-Lewin has his heart set on a move to Arsenal despite strong interest from Newcastle United.

McAvennie has suggested that it would be a wrong decision from the 25-year-old if he opts for Arsenal over the Magpies.

The 62-year-old has insisted that Saudi-backed Newcastle look like a club on the rise and won't be far behand the Gunners in the near future. McAvennie told Football Insider:

"I’m not sure why you would go to Arsenal instead of Newcastle. They won’t be far off each other soon and only one of those clubs is on the up in my opinion."

“I think he’s having a stinker if he goes to Arsenal, he has had such a bad season as well."

McAvennie has also insisted that Calvert-Lewin has to regain his fitness and still has a lot to prove. He added:

“So he needs to prove his fitness before thinking about moving on. I think him leaving is nailed on."

“He’s brilliant on his day but he hasn’t had the chance to show it this season.”

Should Arsenal consider a move for the Everton striker?

Calvert-Lewin seemed like one of the hottest properties in English football last season but his stock has fallen this campaign.

The 25-year-old is yet to score a single goal in 2022 and looks like a shadow of his former self after coming back from injury.

As per Football Insider, Everton are looking to raise funds for an overhaul through the sale of the Englishman.

But at the moment, it seems unlikely that they will be able to bag a hefty transfer fee for the former Sheffield United striker.

It might be in the Gunners' best interests to avoid signing the Everton star unless he manages to impress between now and the end of the season.

