"He's been magnificent"- Ian Wright in awe of Arsenal star's performances against Chelsea and Manchester United

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright has heaped praise on Gunners midfielder Mohamed Elneny after his performances against Chelsea and Manchester United last week. The Egyptian produced an excellent performance during the 4-2 victory over an in-form Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

He once again produced the goods for Mikel Arteta's side in their 3-1 victory over Manchester United on Saturday.

Elneny has been a peripheral figure at Arsenal this season. He had made just seven Premier League appearances for the club prior to the games against Chelsea and Manchester United.

Arsenal have been short of midfield options since Thomas Partey suffered a thigh injury during their 3-0 defeat against Crystal Palace on April 5. The Ghanaian is expected to miss the rest of the season.

Arteta opted to start Sambi Lokonga during his side's defeats to Brighton and Southampton. The youngster struggled to make an impact and looked desperately short of confidence. The Spaniard's decision to start Elneny against Chelsea and United paid off as the 29-year-old was able to shield Arsenal's defense and distribute the ball well. Ian Wright lauded the midfielder for his displays.

"He may leave, but he came in when you haven't been in for that long and put in two performances like that, two of the toughest games to be in. And he's been magnificent," Ian Wright told Match of the Day as per Hitc.

Arsenal's victories over Thomas Tuchel and Ralf Rangnick's side have helped them climb up into fourth place in the Premier League table. They are two points ahead of fifth-placed Tottenham with a game in hand over Antonio Conte's side.

Mikel Arteta's side have an outside chance of finishing third in the league as they are just five points behind Chelsea with five games left to play this season. The Blues, however, have a game in hand over the north London club.

Arsenal are likely to sign a defensive midfielder despite Mohamed Elneny's impressive performances

Thomas Partey's potentially season-ending injury exposed Arsenal's lack of back-up midfield options.

The 22-year-old Lokonga joined the north London club this summer in a deal worth £17.2 million. But he has struggled to adapt to the speed and physicality of the Premier League. Elneny produced two sensational performances against Chelsea and Manchester United. The Egyptian's contract, however, is set to expire at the end of the season.

Granit Xhaka has been in impressive form in recent months, but has been highly inconsistent during his time with Arsenal. Arsenal are therefore likely to sign a top-quality defensive midfielder this summer to bolster their midfield and their strength in depth. According to Football.london, the Premier League giants are interested in signing Wolves star Ruben Neves this summer.

The Portuguese international's Premier League experience, passing ability, tenacity, and eye for goal make him the ideal transfer target for Mikel Arteta.

