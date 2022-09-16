“He’s too nice” – Ivan Toney names Liverpool star in his ultimate 5-a-side team 

Brentford striker Ivan Toney has named Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk in his ultimate five-a-side team.

The 26-year-old forward has made a superb start to the season, scoring five goals and providing two assists in his six Premier League games so far. His outstanding form has led to him receiving his first England call-up. He could even make it to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year if his form continues.

Toney was asked InchbyInch who would be in his dream five-a-side lineup, and the first name he picked was teammate Frank Onyeka.

Kevin De Bruyne, who many consider to be the best player in the Premier League, was Toney's second choice.

The Brentford striker then selected Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson as well as Cityzens legend Sergio Aguero. For the defender in his team, Toney selected Liverpool colossus Van Dijk.

The Dutchman has been an integral part of Liverpool's side since his move to Anfield from Southampton in 2018, playing 190 matches for the club.

When asked to justify his selection of the 31-year-old centre-back, the former Newcastle centre-forward stated (as per Rousing the Kop):

“Get Van Dijk in there. He’s too nice, there are scarier defenders out there, who look scarier as well. He doesn’t look scary. He’s too nice."

Virgil van Dijk claims he feels responsible for Liverpool's poor start to the season

Liverpool have looked incredibly unconvicing at the start of the season. They reached a low point during their 4-1 defeat at Napoli in the UEFA Champions League last week.

Supporters and pundits have begun to question Van Dijk's form in recent weeks and the centre-half is aware of the criticism he is receiving. He told BBC Sport:

"If we do well I obviously get praise and if we don't then I don't. But I still think I need to improve and that's fine."

The Dutch international added:

"The only way to do it is to play the games, learn from the mistakes, don't listen to the outside world too much, speak to the people close to you. I've said it many times, we are all human beings and we all want to do as well as we can and the same goes for me. I know for a fact I can do much better, but we all can do better."

He admitted that he is looking to improve as the season goes on, saying:

"I feel very hurt if we concede goals and don't keep clean sheets and I feel that responsibility, but that's a good thing. I want to turn this season around not for myself, but for all of us associated with the club."

Liverpool will next be in action on October 1 when they host Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League.

