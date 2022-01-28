“He’s not my kind of player” – Jose Enrique warns Premier League club over move for Manchester United midfielder

Former Newcastle United fullback Jose Enrique has warned the Premier League side to back out from their pursuit of Manchester United’s English midfielder Jesse Lingard.

The comments come after Newcastle United's offer to sign the player on loan was rejected by Manchester United, who are seeking more compensation. The Spaniard, however, doesn’t feel his former Premier League side should make an improved offer, telling Boyle Sports:

"Jesse Lingard is a very good player when he’s on form."

"Obviously Eddie knows better, but long term I don’t know if he’s the right player."

"Off the field, he’s not my kind of player if I was a manager."

"But if he can help them now he would definitely be a good signing.”

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Only Callum Wilson (6) and Allan Saint-Maximin (5) have scored more Premier League goals of Newcastle players than Jesse Lingard's tally of 2 in 89 minutes this season Only Callum Wilson (6) and Allan Saint-Maximin (5) have scored more Premier League goals of Newcastle players than Jesse Lingard's tally of 2 in 89 minutes this season 😜 Only Callum Wilson (6) and Allan Saint-Maximin (5) have scored more Premier League goals of Newcastle players than Jesse Lingard's tally of 2 in 89 minutes this season https://t.co/8X8rTzzBzo

Lingard has 6 months left on his current deal with the Premier League giants and is widely expected to leave on a free transfer. The Red Devils had earlier convinced the midfielder to stay at Old Trafford following his impressive loan display for the Hammers in the second half of last season. However, Manchester United have failed to offer Lingard sufficient game time and have used the Englishman sparingly all season.

Nevertheless, the Englishman has managed to bag 2 goals and an assist from 14 appearances, mostly off the bench, for Manchester United this season.

Van de Beek may leave Manchester United after 69 Premier League minutes this season

Manchester United v BSC Young Boys: Group F - UEFA Champions League

The Red Devils' star was once the key in Ajax's midfield that stunned Real Madrid in the 2019 Champions League. It's safe to say that his move to United has been nothing short of a nightmare. He has only 69 Premier League minutes to his name this season.

Like Lingard, there are simply no opportunities for Donny van de Beek at United and he should look to leave this transfer window or the next. Although he had options to leave in the past with Everton looking to loan him last summer, Solskjaer blocked the move and the star revealed:

"I talked to the coach and the club about it and they were clear that they wanted me to stay. It's difficult because I don't play, but Ole said, 'What I see every day in training is different. I need you and I want you to keep going'."

B/R Football @brfootball

50'—Van de Beek scores his first goal of the season



He only played 16 minutes in the Premier League before today HT—Donny van de Beek subbed on50'—Van de Beek scores his first goal of the seasonHe only played 16 minutes in the Premier League before today HT—Donny van de Beek subbed on50'—Van de Beek scores his first goal of the seasonHe only played 16 minutes in the Premier League before today 😅 https://t.co/7svebtNLa5

Solskjaer is now out of the way, but Ralf Rangnick is still intent on keeping the star at Old Trafford. With the current competition for the midfield slots, Van de Beek may have even fewer opportunities to showcase his qualities in the Premier League. If he doesn't force a loan move this January, his career could potentially stagnate until the summer.

