"He’s nowhere near it anymore" - Frank Leboeuf tells Chelsea not to extend midfielder's contract

Chelsea legend Frank Leboeuf believes Blues midfielder Jorginho's time at Stamford Bridge should come to an end. The retired centre-back equated the Italian's situation to his own time at the club in the early 2000s, when legendary centre-back John Terry was rising through the ranks.

Leboeuf wrote in his column for Si & Dan Talk Chelsea (via Chelsea News):

“Jorginho has served the club very well but he’s nowhere near it anymore. I had my time at Chelsea and people made it clear that John Terry was coming and I had to make way for him, and that’s understandable. That’s life. There is a present and there is a past, and the future is not for us. You have to accept that."

He added:

"I do like the way Jorginho plays, but he’s too slow when he has the ball, and defensively he doesn’t participate enough for me.”

Chelsea FC News @Chelsea_FL



Could Moises Caicedo fill Jorginho and Kante's boots? "A long term replacement"Could Moises Caicedo fill Jorginho and Kante's boots? "A long term replacement" 👀Could Moises Caicedo fill Jorginho and Kante's boots? 😳 https://t.co/vrbJT4R3bK

Jorginho has registered 17 Premier League appearances for the west London outfit this season. The Italian midfielder's contract is set to expire at the end of the season, causing speculation over his future at the club.

Jorginho's former club Napoli are reportedly interested in bringing the midfielder back to Naples. However, the Italy international's agent, Joao Santos, stated in December (via Fabrizio Romano):

“We’ve received a proposal from Chelsea to sign a new contract so it’s our priority to discuss with Chelsea. Napoli interest? We’d be happy of their interest, it’s a special club for Jorginho but there’s nothing as of now”.

It remains to be seen whether Jorginho will extend his stay in west London or secure an exit from the club.

"I'd be lying if I said I wasn't relieved" - Chelsea boss Graham Potter speaks after Crystal Palace win

Blues boss Graham Potter stated that he was relieved after his side's league victory over Crystal Palace ended their poor run of two wins in ten fixtures.

The west London outfit secured a 1-0 victory over the Eagles as Kai Havertz grabbed the match winner in the second half. Following the encounter, Potter said (via ESPN):

"I'd be lying if I said I wasn't relieved -- but it's nice to get a win. You have to deal with the bad times, accept the criticism that comes your way and take responsibility. The players have suffered of course, it's not nice, and that's why it's important to enjoy the win today and the three points. They give us a shot in the arm for the weekend."

Mark Goldbridge @markgoldbridge Chelsea come out and back Potter publicly. Good move. Anyone can see he needs time Chelsea come out and back Potter publicly. Good move. Anyone can see he needs time

Despite their victory over Palace, the Blues are tenth in the standings. Potter's side have only won eight of their 19 Premier League encounters. The west London outfit will next face Liverpool away at Anfield on 21 January.

Poll : 0 votes