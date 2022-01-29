“He’s one of the best players in the world” – Jamie Carragher names his ‘dream signing’ for Liverpool

Legendary Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has spoken about his admiration of Manchester City’s Belgian midfield maestro, Kevin de Bruyne. The former defender was asked by Gary Neville to pick one dream player he would love to see at Anfield and Carragher picked the Belgian.

He couldn’t imagine picking anyone else, telling Neville on the Sky Sports Football Podcast:

“Kevin De Bruyne. I think he’s one of the best players in the world. I think in the past two or three years he’s certainly been the best midfield player in the world. People say Liverpool lack creativity in midfield, and I think that’s a bit harsh because I think Liverpool get their creativity from different areas and with the way the team is set-up.”

He further added:

“The midfield three do a lot of work for the front-three and the full-backs. So they have a job to do and they do it well, but I just think De Bruyne is sensational in that right channel, maybe he’d get in the way of Trent, I don’t know, but De Bruyne is the first one that springs to mind.”

80 - Kevin De Bruyne has now assisted as many Premier League goals as David Beckham (80), but the Belgian has done so having made 68 fewer appearances in the competition. Maestro.

The pundit’s wish will however likely go unanswered, with the sensational midfielder tied down and content with his role in a dominant City team. Manchester City will also be unwilling to sell De Bruyne to arguably the only team that can mount a challenge to their domestic hegemony.

The midfielder has been in fine form this season, scoring six goals and providing two assists from 17 appearances in the league so far. The Belgian’s performances have City sitting comfortably in the Premier League's top spot, with a nine-point lead over second-placed Liverpool.

How would Porto star Luis Diaz fit into Liverpool?

FC Porto v Atletico Madrid: Group B - UEFA Champions League

It is no secret that the Reds are set to sign Porto star Luis Diaz. Since the deal has reportedly been finalized, it is important to look at how the star could fit into Jurgen Klopp's high-press system at Anfield.

Diaz has ranked in the 92nd percentile for successful pressure, as well as getting ranked in the 90th percentile for ball recoveries this season. This essentially means that the star has a high pressing mentality in the final third, which is a key aspect of how Klopp's men play.

Luís Diaz é o novo jogador do Liverpool. Acabei de confirmar com seu agente.



Mais informações na 0800 FM. Luís Diaz é o novo jogador do Liverpool. Acabei de confirmar com seu agente.Mais informações na 0800 FM. 🚨Luís Diaz é o novo jogador do Liverpool. Acabei de confirmar com seu agente.Mais informações na 0800 FM. https://t.co/2PwjClvV7T

Diaz has made 28 appearances for Porto in all competitions this season, scoring 16 goals and making six assists from the left-wing position. The 25-year-old looks set to be announced by the Reds soon.

