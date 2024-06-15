“He’s one of the reasons Spain probably can’t go all the way” - Gary Neville’s comment on Spain star before Euro 2024 clash goes viral after 3-0 win

Following Spain's clinical 3-0 victory over Croatia in their Group B opener of Euro 2024 on Saturday, former Manchester United defender and pundit Gary Neville's critical comment on left-back Marc Cucurella resurfaced.

Before La Roja kicked off their continental campaign, Neville remarked on the pre-match show for British broadcaster ITV that Cucurella could be one of the reasons Spain might fail to clinch the European Championship title.

"He’s one of the reasons Spain probably can’t go all the way,” the former English international stated.

However, the Chelsea left-back was one of the standout performers in Spain's backline. He made two tackles, an interception, and a goal-saving block to thwart an effort from Ante Budimir. Although Alejandro Grimaldo was expected to start in the left-back spot, Luis de la Fuente would be satisfied with his selection considering his side walked away with a clean sheet.

Spain breeze past Croatia in a one-sided affair

From the first minute, Spain displayed an attacking intent that has often been missing in recent times. Under Luis de la Fuente, the team has adopted a more direct approach, which was evident in their play. Fabian Ruiz controlled the midfield, and in the 29th minute, delivered an inch-perfect through ball to Alvaro Morata. The marksman outmuscled his marker before slotting the ball past Dominik Livakovic.

Just three minutes after conceding the first goal, Croatia fell victim to a bit of magic from Ruiz at the edge of the box. The PSG midfielder danced past a couple of defenders before stabbing the ball home. Zlatko Dalic's side hoped to reach the half-time break only two goals behind to regroup, but Daniel Carvajal made it 3-0 for Spain with the final kick of the half.

The second half was more evenly matched, with Luka Modric and his teammates creating a few opportunities to reduce the deficit. However, their lack of quality in the final third was evident, and they were unable to find the back of the net.