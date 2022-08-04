"He’s not the same player" - Jamie Carragher says neither Ten Hag nor Manchester United teammates want Cristiano Ronaldo to stay

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo continues to make headlines, albeit for the wrong reasons. The Portuguese was recently slammed by Erik Ten Hag for leaving the stadium midway through the Rayo Vallecano clash and Liverpool legend Jammie Carragher has claimed that neither the tactician nor the rest of the players want the 37-year-old at Old Trafford anymore.

Jammie Carragher opposed Manchester United's decision to re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo last year. The Englishman has now revealed that he knew such a period would come in the Portuguese's second Old Trafford stint.

Jamie Carragher @Carra23 twitter.com/SkySportsPL/st… Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL Cristiano Ronaldo has asked to be allowed to leave Manchester United should the Premier League club receive a satisfactory offer in the transfer window, according to The Times. Cristiano Ronaldo has asked to be allowed to leave Manchester United should the Premier League club receive a satisfactory offer in the transfer window, according to The Times. https://t.co/lNIG41Pm4g #Ronaldo did exactly what I thought he would do, score goals but make the team worse. The transfer request also kills the idea he turned down Man City because of his love for Man United #Ronaldo did exactly what I thought he would do, score goals but make the team worse. The transfer request also kills the idea he turned down Man City because of his love for Man United 😂 twitter.com/SkySportsPL/st…

“I always thought he [Ronaldo] was a bizarre signing. I always felt this situation would come, even if Ronaldo did great for you [Manchester United]," the former Liverpool defender said on the Overlap, in partnership with Sky Bet (via DailyStar).

"He signed a two-year deal plus another year, which I couldn’t believe, and he’s never going to play second fiddle to anyone but as players at a certain stage in your career, we all know that you’re not the same player, and his career has gone on longer because he’s such a great professional.

“But the fact he’s now 37, 38 this season, he’s not the same player. He’s still a great goal scorer but he’s not the same player. No other club in Europe at the moment wants him, I might be wrong."

Having already been rejected by many clubs this summer, Jammie Carragher believes Manchester United will have a difficult task offloading Cristiano Ronaldo. Another problem is that both Erik Ten Hag and his dressing room won't be eager to have the attacker at Old Trafford, the Liverpool legend claimed. He said:

"But it doesn’t look like United can get him out, so at the moment other clubs don’t want him. And I think if you asked Ten Hag, I don’t think he wants him. And I’m not quite sure the dressing room at Manchester United would want Cristiano Ronaldo right now.”

Why does Cristiano Ronaldo want to leave Manchester United?

Drama continues to surround the attacker at Old Trafford

According to Fabrizio Romano, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner told the club that he wants to leave this summer as he would want to see more ambition. Practically, that has a lot to do with United's failure to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season.

However, as things stand, the Portuguese is likely to stay put at Old Trafford amid the lack of suitors. It remains to be seen if there'll be any major developments in his situation in the coming weeks.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far