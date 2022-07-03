"I don't feel the ambition" - Fabrizio Romano reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's stance on Manchester United project

Italian transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has dropped the details over Cristiano Ronaldo's request to allow Manchester United to let him leave the club should an acceptable offer arrive.

The news broke on July 2, when it was reported that the 37-year-old wants to leave Manchester United and his agent Jorge Mendes has been clear about this with the club.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Ronaldo



Cristiano has no agreement with any other club. Mendes explored options for weeks and will continue. Cristiano Ronaldo told Man United he wants to leave this summer as he wants to see more ambition. Man Utd are still hopeful of keeping CR7, but aware of decision.Cristiano has no agreement with any other club. Mendes explored options for weeks and will continue. Cristiano Ronaldo told Man United he wants to leave this summer as he wants to see more ambition. Man Utd are still hopeful of keeping CR7, but aware of decision. 🚨🇵🇹 #RonaldoCristiano has no agreement with any other club. Mendes explored options for weeks and will continue. https://t.co/VRji13zrz0

Romano, speaking on his YouTube channel, said that Ronaldo has reportedly expressed the following (from 3:20):

"I like the manager, I love the club but I don't feel the ambition."

It does not necessarily mean that the player will leave the club. The current problem is due to the fact that Ronaldo feels United need at least 6-7 new players at the club.

The Red Devils have so far signed no one in the current transfer market. United, on their part, are also reportedly firm on their stance that the Portuguese forward is not for sale this summer.

The situation can still change should the Old Trafford outfit sign new players this summer and appease Ronaldo. However, as of now, it seems his agent Jorge Mendes is ready to explore options in Europe for Ronaldo.

Chelsea and Bayern Munich named amongst clubs linked with Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United's absence from Champions League football may be another reason for Ronaldo to consider his immediate future. At 37, he only has a few years left at best in top-tier football.

Chelsea, under the new leadership of Todd Boehly, might be looking to make a statement signing.

Fabrizio Romano reported that Ronaldo's agent met the American owner last week and the duo spoke about several things, including the prospect of signing Cristiano Ronaldo.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



CR likes ten Hag, but asked to leave also because he wanted new signings;



Man Utd insist he's not for sale, as they want him to stay;



Mendes will push again with many clubs, PSG not working on it;



More: Cristiano Ronaldo situationCR likes ten Hag, but asked to leave also because he wanted new signings;Man Utd insist he's not for sale, as they want him to stay;Mendes will push again with many clubs, PSG not working on it;More: youtube.com/watch?v=twDmxC… Cristiano Ronaldo situation 🔴🇵🇹 #MUFC ▫️ CR likes ten Hag, but asked to leave also because he wanted new signings;▫️ Man Utd insist he's not for sale, as they want him to stay;▫️ Mendes will push again with many clubs, PSG not working on it;More: youtube.com/watch?v=twDmxC… https://t.co/PuQNcuKYgt

The 37-year-old forward could also potentially look to embark upon a new adventure in Germany with Bayern Munich.

Mendes reportedly held talks earlier with Bayern's sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic, but the club had initially turned down the chance to sign Ronaldo due to his age.

However, the latest developments could see Bayern change their minds. Moreover, if Robert Lewandowski does leave the club this summer, Cristiano Ronaldo would be a more than apt replacement for the Polish striker.

Where does Haaland rank in Paul Merson's 5 best Premier League transfers so far? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far