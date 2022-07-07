“He’s sitting there thinking ‘when is my team going to start making moves’” – Rio Ferdinand explains what Cristiano Ronaldo must be feeling as Manchester United fall behind rivals in transfer window

Rio Ferdinand believes Cristiano Ronaldo will be questioning Manchester United's lack of transfer activity this summer. He stated that the Portuguese will be thinking about how United's rivals are strengthening this summer while his club aren't.

The 37-year-old forward is widely reported to be seeking a transfer away from Old Trafford this summer (via The Times). The Red Devils' failure to improve their squad in the current window is seen as a key reason behind his desire to leave.

CristianoXtra @CristianoXtra_ Rio Ferdinand on Ronaldo:



"Of course he's unhappy, He's not happy with missing out on the Champions League. He doesn't even know what the Europa League soundtrack sounds like! When that comes on, he's going to be thinking "what dance am I in here?"' Rio Ferdinand on Ronaldo:"Of course he's unhappy, He's not happy with missing out on the Champions League. He doesn't even know what the Europa League soundtrack sounds like! When that comes on, he's going to be thinking "what dance am I in here?"' https://t.co/8a9Mw0EZBM

Feyenoord left-back Tyrell Malacia is Manchester United's only signing of the summer so far. Ferdinand believes that his old side are being left behind by their Premier League rivals.

The legendary centre-back said on his YouTube channel FIVE (as per The Liverpool Echo):

“(Cristiano Ronaldo) be sitting there, on his sun lounger, on his yacht, on his jet, wherever he is in the world. Seeing Manchester City signing Haaland. Seeing Liverpool signing Nunez, among other players. Phillips has just gone to Manchester City as well."

Ferdinand mentioned how Manchester United finished sixth in the Premier League last season, behind their five rivals. All of them have made multiple signings so far while United haven't, which could be bothering Ronaldo. He said:

“He would be thinking ‘we had work catching these guys, anyway, before these big signings come into these football clubs and now they are jumping even further away from us’. Arsenal are making moves."

He added:

"He’s sitting there thinking ‘when is my team going to start making moves’. We all know we need some new faces in that building. And he ain’t seen no moves.”

CristianoXtra @CristianoXtra_



Rio Ferdinand on Ronaldo:



"I've been seeing people being a touch disrespectful,'he's not here' and the hysteria surrounding it. A member of his family is not well, so he's not at training.



"People are questioning the most professional athlete we've seen for over 15 years." Rio Ferdinand on Ronaldo:"I've been seeing people being a touch disrespectful,'he's not here' and the hysteria surrounding it. A member of his family is not well, so he's not at training."People are questioning the most professional athlete we've seen for over 15 years." ❗️Rio Ferdinand on Ronaldo:"I've been seeing people being a touch disrespectful,'he's not here' and the hysteria surrounding it. A member of his family is not well, so he's not at training."People are questioning the most professional athlete we've seen for over 15 years." https://t.co/7oSPBoMz59

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal teammate advises forward on next move away from Manchester United

Former Southampton defender Jose Fonte is still a teammate alongside Ronaldo for Portugal, despite being 38 years old.

Fonte believes the five-time Ballon d'Or winner should return to Real Madrid to have one more crack at the Champions League. The veteran centre-back, who now plys his trade for Lille, told TalkSPORT, as per The Metro:

"What I do know is that the man loves the Champions League. He believes it is the best competition in the world and knows how he has to perform to win Ballon d’Ors."

He added:

"Talking about Man United, I think they really have a good coach. I’ve played twice against Ajax and I was really impressed with the way they played and their philosophy."

He stated that Ronaldo is a serial winner and perhaps United won't be able to offer him a chance to win trophies in perhaps the final few years of his club career. Fonte said:

"He needs to be winning trophies and competing for trophies for the Ballon d’Or. He is a serial winner, as everyone knows. He might be looking at the squad and thinking, “Am I going to be able to win some trophies this year? Maybe he doesn’t believe it. I don’t know. Only he can say.""

Fonte further added:

"Would he go back to Madrid? That would be, for him, the best [option]. If they want him back or not, that’s a different question."

UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague Cristiano Ronaldo was presented as a Madrid player



He went on to score 450 goals in 438 games 🤯



#UCL Cristiano Ronaldo was presented as a Madrid player #OTD in 2009He went on to score 450 goals in 438 games 🤯 ⚪️ Cristiano Ronaldo was presented as a Madrid player #OTD in 2009 🙌 He went on to score 450 goals in 438 games 🤯#UCL https://t.co/6uzkOTCAoa

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far