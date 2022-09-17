“He’s stitching everything together”, “Pushes forward with him” – Manchester City fans identify player who brings ‘notable difference’ to Jack Grealish when they play together

Manchester City fans believe Bernardo Silva is starting to bring the best out of Jack Grealish following their convincing 3-0 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers on September 17.

The England international has faced heavy criticism this week following a dreadful display against Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League. However, Grealish grabbed his first goal of the campaign against Wolves inside just 55 seconds when he turned Kevin De Bruyne's low cross into the net.

City doubled their lead in the 16th minute when Haaland grabbed his 14th goal of the season as Silva grabbed yet another assist for the campaign.

Nathan Collins was sent off after half an hour after a terrible challenge on Grealish, who relished the clash against his old Aston Villa rivals.

De Bruyne then set up Phil Foden late on to secure a comfortable victory for Manchester City, who moved to the top of the Premier League table.

Grealish, who many believe has not contributed enough since his £100 million move last summer, put on a much improved display.

During the game, Manchester City fans began to notice that Silva and the 27-year-old are beginning to form an excellent relationship on the left-hand side. Supporters took to Twitter to hail the performance of the creative pair during the victory at Molineux:

Nabeel @NA1907_ There's a notable difference in Grealish's game with Bernardo playing in LCM There's a notable difference in Grealish's game with Bernardo playing in LCM

J 🇧🇼 @itsa90mingame all of Grealish’s good performances for us have a common denominator: he’s playing with a left footed overlapping LB OR Bernardo Silva starts at LCM and pushes forward with him all of Grealish’s good performances for us have a common denominator: he’s playing with a left footed overlapping LB OR Bernardo Silva starts at LCM and pushes forward with him

Srinivas Sadhanand @notsrini_ Really enjoying this Bernardo performance. He's stitching everything together, taking up wide areas to let Grealish move centrally and controlling things from deep.



Que jugador 🪄 Really enjoying this Bernardo performance. He's stitching everything together, taking up wide areas to let Grealish move centrally and controlling things from deep.Que jugador 🪄

h @BernardoS1Iva Nabeel @NA1907_ There's a notable difference in Grealish's game with Bernardo playing in LCM There's a notable difference in Grealish's game with Bernardo playing in LCM That Grealish Bernardo Cancelo trio on the left is by far the best we got twitter.com/na1907_/status… That Grealish Bernardo Cancelo trio on the left is by far the best we got twitter.com/na1907_/status…

The American Cityzen @CityzenAmerica Bernardo on the left will help Grealish Bernardo on the left will help Grealish

HAAAAAALLLAAAANNNDDDD @Haaland2MCI So basically grealish and Bernardo have 2 play tgt 2 unlock jack cool So basically grealish and Bernardo have 2 play tgt 2 unlock jack cool

ドンマリオ @BBalo459 this grealish/bernardo linkup im ERECT this grealish/bernardo linkup im ERECT

Jack Grealish recognizes that his Manchester City goal was "a long time coming"

The former Aston Villa captain grabbed his first goal since May on his return to the West Midlands.

After the game, Grealish acknowledged that he needs to improve on that aspect of his game.

The Manchester City man told BT Sport (as per BBC Sport):

"It was a long time coming and nice to get off the mark. Rightly so people have been asking questions, I should be scoring more and getting more assists. I am always going to have people talking about me with the money that was spent on me, but all my career I haven’t scored enough goals. I do want to add that to my game."

He added:

"It is nice when Pep defends me. He has been brilliant with me. I probably have to thank him because he gave me the opportunity today after my performance on Wednesday because it probably wasn’t the best. I am thankful to him."

Many claimed that the playmaker was fortunate to be in the England squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League due to his slow start. However, he will be hoping that his strike against Wolves will ignite his season.

