"He's unbelievable" - Phil Foden hails England teammate as one of the best ball strikers in world football after 2022 FIFA World Cup heroics

England midfielder Phil Foden has heaped praise on teammate Marcus Rashford for his super outing in their FIFA World Cup encounter against Wales.

The Manchester United forward scored twice, one from a free-kick, to hand England all three points and ensure they qualify from Group B as table-toppers.

After the match, Foden termed Rashford as one of the world's top three strikers of the ball. He also highlighted how the change of flanks for him and the Manchester United forward helped the side in the second half.

"In the first half I didn't really show my attacking threat. In the second half, Gareth managed to swap me and Marcus around so the second I got the ball I thought I was just going to drive with it. Luckily I managed to win the free kick and Marcus did the rest.

"This guy, for sure, is top three in the world the way he strikes the ball. If he continues to hit the target he's going to score a lot of goals," Foden told ITV Sport (via Manchester Evening News).

He added:

"Great talent, he's unbelievable isn't he. You can see today how crucial he's going to be in the next stages. We're going to need him for sure."

While Rashford scored two goals, Foden got on the scoresheet once to help the Three Lions to a 3-0 victory over local rivals Wales. The win ensured they finish with seven points to top the group.

"It's an incredible strike" - England manager Gareth Southgate heaps praise on Marcus Rashford

Gareth Southgate was all praise for Rashford after England's win over Wales as well. He was especially impressed by his free-kick, calling it an incredible strike.

“It's great for him. He's trained really well and has been impressive since he came back in with us. He could have had a hat-trick. The free kick, that's what he's capable of - it's an incredible strike,” the England boss said.

The Three Lions have qualified for the Round of 16 of the tournament and will face Senegal for a spot in the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup. The two sides are scheduled to meet on Sunday, December 4.

Get Netherlands vs Qatar live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will top Group B in FIFA World Cup 2022? England USA Wales Iran 1097 votes