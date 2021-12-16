"He's a world-class player" - Carlton Palmer believes 'it's absolute nonsense' that Cristiano Ronaldo can’t adapt to Rangnick’s system at Manchester United

Carlton Palmer has quashed claims suggesting Cristiano Ronaldo is an unlikely fit for interim Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick's style of play.

Questions have been raised about Ronaldo's credentials with several pundits, including Arsenal legend Thierry Henry, suggesting that the Portuguese prodigy will be unable to meet the interim gaffer's pressing demands. So much so that some pundits believe Ronaldo will eventually find himself carved out of Rangnick's plans at Manchester United.

But Carlton Palmer feels differently. He has dubbed the claims 'absolute nonsense'. Here's what he said:

"I just think it's absolute nonsense. Ronaldo is 36 and it's not an old age if you're fit. If they played a 4-3-3, would he be on the outside having to chase back after their full-backs? No, you don't want him doing that because what have you brought Ronaldo in for? To score goals.

"He certainly can play that central role, dropping off and getting into areas, absolutely. All this nonsense about Ronaldo, I can't get my head around. At the end of the day, he's a world class player."

Ralf Rangnick, too, has rubbished such comments by stating how Ronaldo is an integral part of the roster. Manchester United's interim manager has reportedly asked the players to find Ronaldo when they are in possession.

Cristiano Ronaldo has already netted 13 goals since his return to Manchester United

The Portuguese bid farewell to Juventus after a rather bittersweet stint and announced his return to Old Trafford on deadline day of the summer transfer window.

Ronaldo has taken no time to show why Manchester United were keen to bring him back to Old Trafford. He has netted 13 goals in 18 appearances, including six crucial goals in the Champions League.

Over the course of his two spells with Manchester United, Ronaldo has scored a total of 131 goals for them. Following a brace against Arsenal earlier this month, Ronaldo became the first player in history to score 800 career goals.

It is still unclear when Ronaldo will appear next for Manchester United, as their Premier League clash with Brentford was postponed following a Covid-19 outbreak which saw several staff members and players returning positive tests.

However, several players reported for training on Wednesday morning. It remains to be seen if Manchester United's clash with Brighton on December 18 goes ahead as scheduled.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava