"He sacrifices himself" - Thomas Tuchel hails 'super important' Chelsea star after thrilling 3-2 win against Leeds

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has praised Jorginho for his display against Leeds. The Chelsea midfielder played through the pain in his back to rescue the Blues in their most recent Premier League outing.

Chelsea snatched a 3-2 win over Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds in a tense game at Stamford Bridge with Jorginho converting two penalties.

The Italian has endured back pain due to overexertion in recent weeks but has shown a desire to play through the pain in order to help the team. Thomas Tuchel has been delighted by this effort. Speaking about Jorginho, he said:

"He’s super important. Jorgi sacrifices himself since many weeks actually, I was aware that this moment would come where he would suffer because he played a Champions League campaign with us, the Euros with Italy and all the qualifiers to the World Cup."

"It’s not only physical effort but also mentally very demanding and then he had no pre-season and started the Super Cup game straight away so I knew we would arrive at some point in the season where he feels his body is not fully fit."

The Chelsea boss noted that Jorginho gives his best every day in training as well.

"He is aware of the situation that we miss Kovacic and N’Golo so he sacrificed himself and gives his very best every day. He spends hours and hours with the physios and medical department to get himself in the best shape possible so it was a big reward for him today because it’s not easy to score two penalties in one game."

Jorginho scored two necessary penalties to see Chelsea pick up all three points in a hard-fought tie against Leeds United. The Italian midfielder echoed his manager's words about his back problems:

"My back is not in the best condition, but [sometimes] you need to push yourself more to help the team. That’s what I needed to do. It’s hard, but I pushed to help my team."

The star also admitted that the Blues had a difficult time beating the Peacocks:

“It was very important to have these three points. We had a tough game, Leeds are a tough opponent but we deserved the win. The last-minute goal was just amazing. The whole stadium felt so good.”

