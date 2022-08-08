"He would say yes to Chelsea" - Italian newspaper makes bold claim on Serbian midfielder

Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic would be willing to join Premier League giants Chelsea if the Blues came calling this summer.

As per Correire dello Sport, Milinkovic-Savic has reportedly turned down the chance to join Arsenal and Newcastle United, but 'would say yes to Chelsea'.

Since joining Lazio from Genk in 2015, Milinkovic-Savic has made 294 appearances for the Serie A side in all competitions. He has scored 58 goals and provided 51 assists. The midfielder helped Lazio win the 2017-18 Coppa Italia.

Milinkovic-Savic was one of the standout players in Serie A last season. He scored 11 goals and provided 11 assists in 37 league games for Lazio and helped them finish fifth in the league table. This helped them secure qualification for next season's Europa League. He has also won two consecutive Lazio Player of the Season awards over the last two seasons.

The 27-year-old is approaching the peak of his career and will therefore be keen to make the move to one of Europe's top clubs. Chelsea possess a couple of aging central midfielders in the form of N'Golo Kante and Jorginho. The duo's contracts are also set to expire next summer.

They could therefore be in the market for a new midfielder. Reports suggest the club have not made a move for Milinkovic-Savic but could have an added advantage if they attempt to sign the midfielder as he is represented by former Blues striker Mateja Kezman.

Chelsea could face competition from Manchester United for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Manchester United are in desperate need of reinforcements in midfield. The Red Devils parted ways with Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic in June but failed to sign replacements for the duo.

Erik ten Hag's side suffered a disappointing 2-1 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford in their opening Premier League game of the season. Dismal displays from Scott McTominay and Fred were seen as the main reasons behind the 13-time Premier League champions' defeat. The club are therefore likely to attempt to sign a midfielder before the transfer window closes on September 1.

Manchester United have been heavily linked with Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong over the last couple of months, but the Dutchman is seemingly reluctant to leave Camp Nou, as per Barcauniversal. They could, therefore, switch their focus to Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. Chelsea could face stiff competition from the Red Devils if they attempt to sign the Serbian.

