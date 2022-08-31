“He seems to be a very good character, not afraid to make a couple of mistakes” – Alan Shearer’s assessment of Dubravka resurfaces as goalkeeper closes in on Manchester United transfer

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer gave a glowing assessment of soon-to-be Manchester United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka back in 2019.

Dubravka looks set to become the Red Devils' fifth summer signing, joining on a season-long loan with a £5 million buy option, per Fabrizio Romano.

The Slovakian had been Newcastle's first-choice shot-stopper until the Magpies signed Nick Pope from Burnley for £10.3 million.

The veteran goalkeeper can expect to challenge David De Gea for the No.1 jersey at Old Trafford.

Tyneside hero Shearer has praised Dubravka, a fan of the Slovakian's character.

Commenting back in 2019 (via Manchester Evening News):

"I think he’s been a fantastic buy, when you look at the fees that have been paid for some players. His handling, for the most part, has been superb."

Shearer went on to touch on errors made by the former Sparta Prague goalkeeper, saying:

"If he can get over the mistakes that have happened in the last few games then great but in the main I think he’s been a superb buy. He seems to be a very good character, not afraid to make a couple of mistakes - as all good players do. He’ll learn from those mistakes."

GOAL @goal



Where would Newcastle be without this bloke? Where would Newcastle be without this bloke? 😓https://t.co/QyqEGxfu6u

Mistakes have been a regularity at Old Trafford over recent years, especially in the defensive side of the Red Devils' team.

De Gea's start to the season has been under intense scrutiny following a woeful performance in United's 4-0 thrashing to Brentford on August 14.

Erik ten Hag's interest in signing a worthy backup goalkeeper seemed to heighten off the back of that outing.

The Spaniard allowed Joshua Dasilva's long range strike to trickle through his arms for the opener.

De Gea then sent an unnecessary pass into a heavily closed down Christian Eriksen.

Manchester United need to weigh up a long-term replacement for De Gea

De Gea's start to the season hasn't been ideal

Dubravka's spell at Manchester United looks like it will be a short one and comes after a series of questionable performances from De Gea.

The veteran keeper is a capable hand in the absence of Dean Henderson, who has been sent to Nottingham Forest on loan.

It remains to be seen if the English shot-stopper will return to the Manchester United team at the end of the season.

Hence, Manchester United need to start considering the long-term future of their goalkeeper's situation.

They need not look further than within the Premier League as there are some top quality keepers excelling at present.

Brentford's David Raya and Brighton & Hove Albion's Robert Sanchez are keeping De Gea out of the Spanish national team with inspired performances.

Meanwhile, Leeds United's Islan Meslier is earning plaudits for an impressive start to the season.

Paul Merson predicts Arsenal vs Aston Villa and other Premier League GW 5 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Matthew Guyett