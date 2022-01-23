"He sees the potential Paris has to bring him more titles" - Marquinhos says players like Lionel Messi don't join PSG 'to be on vacation'

Paris Saint-Germain [PSG] defender Marquinhos has insisted that Lionel Messi has not joined the Ligue 1 giants to be on vacation.

Lionel Messi put an end to his 21-year association with Barcelona before joining PSG on a free transfer last summer. Having turned 34-years-old last year, the Argentine is edging towards the end of his career, but decided to take on a new challenge in France.

The Parisians have been largely successful in Ligue 1 in recent years, winning the title seven times since the 2011-2012 season. While they are on course to win another league title, they are also keen to add a Champions League trophy to their cabinet.

Marquinhos is of the view that Lionel Messi is aware of PSG's desires and has not joined the club to relax. The defender insisted that the Argentinean knows the Parisians can help him win more trophies. He told French television program Telefoot:

"If players like that [Lionel Messi] have chosen to come here, it's not to be on vacation. He sees the potential that Paris [Saint-Germain] have to bring him more titles in his career!"

Téléfoot @telefoot_TF1



Marquinhos confiant pour les performances de Messi à Paris !



(🎙️ "Si des joueurs comme ça ont choisi de venir ici, ce n'est pas pour être en vacances... Il voit le potentiel que Paris a pour lui apporter plus de titres dans sa carrière !"Marquinhos confiant pour les performances de Messi à Paris !(🎙️ @BastienAL "Si des joueurs comme ça ont choisi de venir ici, ce n'est pas pour être en vacances... Il voit le potentiel que Paris a pour lui apporter plus de titres dans sa carrière !"Marquinhos confiant pour les performances de Messi à Paris !(🎙️ @BastienAL) https://t.co/76vIBVja9d

Lionel Messi put pen to paper on a two-year contract with PSG ahead of the start of the 2021-22 season. There is also an option to extend the two parties' association for another year.

Should that option be triggered, the Argentina international could stay with Mauricio Pochettino's side until the age of 37. It remains to be seen how many trophies he can help the team win during that period.

How has Lionel Messi fared for PSG so far this season?

The 34-year-old's time in Paris has not been as smooth as he would have hoped so far. Fitness issues have limited the Argentina international to just 16 appearances for Mauricio Pochettino's side this season.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Lionel Messi back in training with the rest of the PSG team. Lionel Messi back in training with the rest of the PSG team. https://t.co/l4KQCfVkVJ

The former Barcelona superstar has scored six goals and provided five assists for the Parisians this term. He will now be hopeful of staying fit and establishing himself as a key player for them during the second half of the 2021-22 campaign.

Meanwhile, PSG firmly sit at the top of the Ligue 1 table with 50 points from 21 matches. The Paris giants currently enjoy a 10-point lead over second-placed OGC Nice.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Argentinean has also helped the club book a place in the Champions League Round of 16. The Ligue 1 giants are set to face La Liga club Real Madrid in the knockout stages of the competition.

Edited by Parimal