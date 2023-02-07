"He was shaken"- PSG boss Christophe Galtier explains why Neymar has been benched for recent games 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Christophe Galtier has explained why Neymar has been out of action. The Brazilian winger has missed the Parisians' last two games.

Neymar, 30, has been in remarkable form this season, scoring 17 goals and providing 15 assists in 25 games across competitions. He last featured in the league in a 1-1 draw with Reims and was on the scoresheet. However, he picked up a knock in that game.

Galtier has confirmed that the Brazilian was shaken in the draw with Reims. He missed the next two league games as a precaution (via RMC Sport):

"He works on his ankle every day. He was shaken after the Reims match; he had felt great discomfort in the adductor at the very start of the match. There was a precautionary principle in the two matches that took place. There, the sensations are very good."

PSG have vital games coming up. They travel to Marseille tomorrow (February 8) to face Marseille in the Coupe de France. Galtier's side then head to AS Monaco in the league on Saturday (February 11).

However, the game many Parisian fans will be eager for Neymar to be available for is their UEFA Champions League last 16 first leg clash with Bayern Munich on February 14. Kylian Mbappe looks set to miss the encounter with the Bavarians, as he deals with a thigh injury incurred in a 3-1 win over Montpellier.

Head of PSG ultras admits fans were hard on Neymar but has shown no desire to mend relationship

Neymar has had a rocky relationship with Parisians fans.

Neymar has not always had the fondest of relationships with PSG fans throughout his time at the Parc des Princes. He joined the Parisians from Barcelona in 2017 for a world record €222 million.

He has bagged 117 goals and provided 75 assists in 169 games, winning the Ligue 1 title on four occasions and the Coupe de France three times. However, some of his performances over the years have been questioned, none more so than his outing in PSG's exit from the UEFA Champions League against Real Madrid last season.

The head of the Collectif Ultras Paris, Romain Mabille, has admitted that fans have been tough on Neymar but that he has never shown a desire to mend the issue:

“The road to redemption will be long. It's true, the banner that insults his mother, it's hard; we were hard. The fact is that people gave him so much love at the start. He is a player who walks on the emotional side; we could have had a relationship. There has been no desire from the club or from Neymar to restore the situation.”

Neymar was booed by the Parc des Princes faithful following the Ligue 1 side's disappointing elimination from the Champions League last season. However, his impressive form in this campaign has seen many change their opinion of him.

