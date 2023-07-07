"He suits an Erik ten Hag team" - Rio Ferdinand explains what Manchester United target will bring to the team amid transfer negotiations

Rio Ferdinand has given his thoughts on Manchester United's interests in Inter Milan shot-stopper Andre Onanna, stressing that he suits Erik ten Hag's team during an interview.

The Red Devils have been linked with the Cameroonian shot-stopper this summer as they aim to strengthen their goalkeeping department ahead of next season.

Manchester United are currently without a recognized first-team goalkeeper following the expiration of David de Gea's contract last month.

The Spanish shot-stopper is yet to sign a new contract with the Red Devils and could possibly not be a part of ten Hag's team next season.

As such, United have set their sights on Onana, who is regarded as one of Europe's best shot-stoppers at the moment following his performances with Inter Milan last season.

The Cameroonian also has a good relationship with Manchester United head coach ten Hag after working with the Dutch tactician during his time at Ajax.

Club legend Rio Ferdinand believes that the 27-year-old goalkeeper would be a good addition to United's team.

He further revealed that Onana would give the Red Devils more confidence, especially while playing out from the back due to his ball-playing ability.

Speaking about Onana during an interview session with FiveUk, Ferdinand said,

"He'll give Manchester United more confidence and more ability to play out from the back and i think he suits ten Hag's team. He is a real modern day goalkeeper. You see teams pressing him and he doesn't even panic.

He continued:

"He gets the ball in, brings on the press, says come on, come to me and when that player comes to him, he knows that there is a free player somewhere.

"I think there will be mistakes with Onana, especially playing that risky way but it's about staying true to your believes, finding the right balance and remaining confident throughout those periods."

How did Manchester United transfer target Andre Onana perform last campaign?

FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23

The 27-year-old shot-stopper was one of the top performing players for Inter Milan during the just concluded 2022-23 football campaign.

Onana played a key role in helping the Nerrazuri's clinch third spot in the Serie A with 72 points. He also helped his side reach the final of last season's UEFA Champions League, where they narrowly lost to Manchester City.

The Cameroon international kept a total of eight clean sheets in 24 Serie A games last season. He also registered a further eight clean sheets in the Champions League, which was the highest recorded by any goalkeeper in the competition last season.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United will succeed in their attempt to sign Onana from Inter Milan this summer. The Italian club are reportedly holding out for a €60 million transfer fee for the keeper.

Poll : 0 votes