"He takes a lot of initiative" - Marco van Basten's old comments about Manchester United target resurface after latest Erik ten Hag update

It is an open secret that Manchester United are close to reaching a breakthrough in their quest to appoint Ajax boss Erik Ten Hag as their next manager. The Mirror reports that the Dutch tactician is keen to bring Ajax defender Jurrien Timber to Old Trafford with him.

Jurrien Timber has been on Manchester United's radar for quite some time now.

Following the latest reports that he could follow Erik Ten Hag to Old Trafford, former Netherlands striker Marco van Basten's old comments about the centre-back have resurfaced.

It was after Ajax’s 5-1 Champions League group stage victory over Sporting in September last year that Van Basten revealed he was a big fan of the Manchester United target. He was quoted by Livefootballontv.net:

"You know who I really liked? Timber. He had balls that you normally don't see with a defender, but I also thought he was good in defensive terms."

The Dutch legend took some time to praise Jurrien Timber's ball-playing abilities, his pressing and his overall defensive prowess. Van Basten continued:

"He is reliable in the defensive part, but he is also so comfortable on the ball.

Jonathan Shrager @JonathanShrager From what I can gather, nothing is finalised, nor imminent necessarily, but conversations are currently going well between Manchester United and Erik ten Hag From what I can gather, nothing is finalised, nor imminent necessarily, but conversations are currently going well between Manchester United and Erik ten Hag

"Look, as a midfielder or attacker you just want that ball quickly. And he really goes straight forward. He conquers the ball and immediately gives deep passes and that is why things are moving in the right direction so quickly.

"He takes a lot of initiative and immediately looks ahead to play a midfielder or striker."

Manchester United in need of reinforcements

Could Erik Ten Hag become United's next manager?

It goes without saying that the Red Devils have disappointed many with their performances this season.

As it stands, they're well-poised to end the season without silverware, having crashed out of all tournaments and already out of the Premier League title race.

Manchester United will need to make a couple of signings in the summer to bolster their chances of claiming silverware next season. Signing a centre-back and a defensive midfielder should be their priority.

Adding a striker would also go a long way in boosting their options upfront.

