"He is a top player" - Jose Enrique wants Liverpool star to remain fit and become world-class player

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique wants Reds star Ibrahima Konate to shake off his injury issues and reach his potential as a world-class player.

Enrique shared his thoughts in the comments section of an Instagram post, which quoted Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold's response to questions regarding the current Reds squad.

In the post, Alexander-Arnold named Konate as both the strongest and fastest player in the Liverpool squad.

The France international is widely regarded as one of the most promising defenders in Europe, with his stock consistently rising over recent seasons.

He has also established himself as a key member of Jurgen Klopp's side, making 24 appearances across competitions in the 2022/23 season.

However, his frequent injuries have been a major setback to his career graph, which have affected his performances and game time.

Konate was sidelined for a combined total of 83 days due to injury during the 2022/23 campaign, missing 13 games in that period.

Hence, former Reds defender Enrique has stressed the need for Konate to remain fit if he is to reach his full potential as a player. In the comments section of the Instagram post by @Liveroolgoals, Enrique said:

"He is a top player. Now he has to stay fit for a whole season and become world class next season for us but what a signing we did with him."

Konate joined Liverpool in the summer of 2021 from German club side RB Leipzig, after the Reds triggered his release clause, which was in the region of £36 million.

The move was considered as a top bargain by the Merseyside club, due to the fact that Konate was also being linked with other European giants.

Recounting what Ibrahim Konate said after he was persuaded by Jurgen Klopp to sign for Liverpool

Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp is belived to have played a key role in convincing French defender Ibrahima Konate to join the Reds from RB Leipzig in 2021.

The 24-year-old centre-back was the subject of transfer interest from a number of top clubs, such as Manchester United, Chelsea and Real Madrid.

However, it was Liverpool who eventually succeded in luring the promising French defender to Anfield after activating his release clause.

Two seasons after his move, Konate revealed that he has no regrets in choosing a move to Anfield after having a conversation with Klopp. As quoted by The Mirror, he said:

"My answer to the question about whether I made the right decision is to look at that first season. I came into a team that was within a whisker of winning four trophies."

He continued:

"We only won two in the end - but we were only a point away from winning the league and so, so close to the Champions League. My fame has grown so much as a result of being a Liverpool player. It has been fantastic to experience."

“And even after the season we’ve had so far, what I went through in my first year is enough for me to say ‘yes, I absolutely made the right decision’.”

Konate has so far made 53 appearances for the Merseyside giants across all competitions.

