“He had a tough week, he wasn’t feeling great during the week” – Mikel Arteta admits in-form Arsenal star has been struggling lately

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has admitted that winger Gabriel Martinelli has been struggling with fitness lately.

The Brazilian was ill this week and nursed a calf injury he sustained in their clash with Leeds United on October 16.

However, he felt better by the time their UEFA Europa League encounter against PSV Eindhoven rolled around on October 20. Martinelli was subbed in the closing stages of the Europa League game.

Ahead of Arsenal's Premier League visit to Southampton on October 23, Arteta provided a health update on the 21-year-old, saying (via The Boot Room):

“Yeah, he came on yesterday (against PSV). He had a tough week, he wasn’t feeling great during the week. But towards the day before the game, he was already feeling better and that’s why we decided to play him a little bit.”

It's not clear if he's going to start on Sunday but Arteta's words certainly sound positive and Martinelli could play a part at the Saint Mary's Stadium.

His availability spells good news for Arsenal as he's been an important player in the squad with four goals and two assists in 10 Premier League games this season.

Arteta also reflected on the fitness of Bukayo Saka and Oleksandr Zinchenko, two players who've also struggled with fitness lately.

On Saka, he said:

“I think he’s fine. I think he was struggling a bit at the end [against PSV], but hopefully he will be fine for Sunday.”

Speaking about Zinchenko, the Spaniard added:

“I think he’s close [to returning]. He’s getting better and better and he’s progressing really well. He had a setback on the injury that he had at the start of the season, which is a shame, but knowing Alex, he will be back very soon."

Arsenal make their best ever start to a Premier League season

Never before have Arsenal won nine of their opening 10 league matches of a Premier League season, but here they are.

With 27 points in the bag from a possible 30, the Gunners are sitting four points clear at the top of the table and looking like title contenders again.

Arteta's side have been playing with swagger not seen in their game for a long time while playing fearlessly against the top sides too.

Their new signings have also settled in perfectly, with Gabriel Jesus looking right at home in Arsenal's vanguard. He has scored five goals and made four assists in 10 league games so far.

So far, so good.

