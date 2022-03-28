"He wants us to be sensible" - Liverpool star reveals Jurgen Klopp has had a discussion with players on international duty 

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson has revealed Reds manager Jurgen Klopp has told his players "to be sensible" while away on international duty.

Klopp's men are locked in a huge title battle with Manchester City and currently sit one point off the Manchester outfit with nine games left to play.

Robertson spoke of the discussions Klopp had with his players prior to the international break.

He told Evening Standard:

"It is a discussion, of course it is, it is always interesting. The manager of Liverpool supports the boys who go away on international duty, he knows how important it is for all of us."

Robertson missed Scotland's friendly against Poland on Thursday through illness and he has commented on how Klopp will perhaps be relieved to have seen his first-choice left-back play just the one game.

He continued,

"He wants us to be sensible of course, but he knows how important it is to us, just like every Liverpool game, and we always make ourselves available for them. He will probably be happy that I have only played one game and not two."

He then revealed he will be part of Scotland's international friendly against Austria Tuesday night. He said in this regard,

"But I will go down to Liverpool fresh and good to go for the run-in and that is the most important thing for him and the most important thing for the club. Hopefully I will get another cap tomorrow and that is the most important thing for Scotland."

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



"I will go down to Liverpool fresh and good to go for the run-in and that is the most important thing for him and the most important thing for the club. Hopefully I will get another cap tomorrow and that is the most important thing for Scotland." Andy Robertson:"I will go down to Liverpool fresh and good to go for the run-in and that is the most important thing for him and the most important thing for the club. Hopefully I will get another cap tomorrow and that is the most important thing for Scotland." #awlive [bbc] Andy Robertson:"I will go down to Liverpool fresh and good to go for the run-in and that is the most important thing for him and the most important thing for the club. Hopefully I will get another cap tomorrow and that is the most important thing for Scotland." #awlive [bbc] https://t.co/bhrveXLUgl

Liverpool need a fresh squad in their pursuit of three more honors

Having won the Carabao Cup last month, the Reds have moved full steam ahead in their pursuit of the Premier League, UEFA Champions League and the FA Cup.

Their tantalizing race with Manchester City for the EPL shows no signs of slowing down.

They are through to the Champions League quarter-finals as well, having crept past a stern Inter Milan and will now face Benfica, of which they will go into the tie as favorites.

Watch LFC @Watch_LFC Liverpool fixtures in April:



- Watford (H) | April 2nd

- Benfica (A) | April 5th

- Man City (A) | April 10th

- Benfica (H) | April 13th

- Man City (N) | April 16th

- United (H) | April 19th

- Everton (H) | April 24th

- Newcastle (A) | April 30th



A tough & decisive month awaits! Liverpool fixtures in April:- Watford (H) | April 2nd- Benfica (A) | April 5th- Man City (A) | April 10th- Benfica (H) | April 13th- Man City (N) | April 16th- United (H) | April 19th- Everton (H) | April 24th- Newcastle (A) | April 30thA tough & decisive month awaits!

In the FA Cup, they also had to overcome a resilient Nottingham Forest and will head to Wembley for a huge semi-final date with City on April 16.

The squad depth at Jurgen Klopp's disposal this season has led to their fine form all year round, with a like-for-like replacement ready to take over should someone such as Mohamed Salah incur an injury.

The signing of Luis Diaz has been astute as he has flourished in a Liverpool side that could end the season with a remarkable quadruple of trophies.

But their squad will need to be fresh and ready for the challenge ahead.

Edited by S Chowdhury