"He was let down by those around him" - Liverpool legend suggests Cristiano Ronaldo is not to be blamed for Manchester United's failures 

Writing in his column for The Mirror, Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler has come to the defense of wantaway Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese megastar returned to Old Trafford last summer in a much-hyped move from Juventus. While he went on to have a brilliant individual season where he scored 24 goals in all competitions, Manchester United failed to win any trophies.

The Red Devils did not even manage to finish in the top four and will be playing in the UEFA Europa League next season. That, and the lack of 'ambition' at the club, have seen Cristiano Ronaldo linked with a move away from Old Trafford with the striker putting in a transfer request.

It isn't rare to hear fans say that while the former Real Madrid star is constantly amongst the goals, he tends to impact the overall playing style of his team in a negative way, especially in recent seasons.

But according to Fowler, that isn't the case at Manchester United. Ronaldo, according to him, did what he was brought in to do.

"We got the narrative that he doesn't press, he won't run back, he's upset the apple cart. They were all criticisms levelled at him. Ronaldo was never going to press and harry defenders, it's not his game - and certainly not at 37."

"He did what he was signed to do – score goals. He was let down by those around him and I certainly wouldn't have a go at him if he wants to go and play Champions League football."

Cristiano Ronaldo currently has one year left on his contract but is seeking an exit this summer itself. Since joining Manchester United from Sporting CP in 2003, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has played in an exemplary fashion in the UEFA Champions League every single season.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Chelsea, Bayern and PSG have all reportedly turned down the chance to sign Ronaldo this summer 🤷‍♂️ Chelsea, Bayern and PSG have all reportedly turned down the chance to sign Ronaldo this summer 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/a6Mr8Xzb6i

Fowler recognizes that as well. Nicknamed "Mr. Champions League" for all the right reasons, it is understandable why he would like to spend the last few years of his magnificent playing career trying to further build up his legacy further.

"Sometimes, when you are coming to the end, you want your cake and eat it too. Ronaldo has got an ego and the Champions League is all he's ever known. So you can't blame him for not being thrilled to be in the Europa League. That's not what he signed up for. If he can get a Champions League team, he'll have to be realistic about his wages."

The saga is yet to come to a close. He did not travel with Manchester United for their pre-season tour and it seems likely that he will get his wish and leave Old Trafford for the second time in his career.

Should Manchester United cash in on Cristiano Ronaldo this summer?

With the status that he currently has and an agent like Jorge Mendes, one can rest assured that Cristiano Ronaldo will leave Manchester United if he really wishes to.

It comes down to whether he gets an offer from a club that matches his ambitions. So far, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have turned down the chance to sign him, as per ESPN.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCBayern



“Such a move does not necessarily fit with our ideas”, added. Oliver Kahn tells @cfbayern : “I love Cristiano Ronaldo, fantastic player but every club has a philosophy and I'm not sure if it would be the right signal for Bayern and Bundesliga if we signed him now”.“Such a move does not necessarily fit with our ideas”, added. Oliver Kahn tells @cfbayern: “I love Cristiano Ronaldo, fantastic player but every club has a philosophy and I'm not sure if it would be the right signal for Bayern and Bundesliga if we signed him now”. 🔴 #FCBayern“Such a move does not necessarily fit with our ideas”, added. https://t.co/lPye5OYULr

With one year still left on his contract, the Red Devils know they can force Ronaldo to stay until next summer. But keeping an unsatisfied, demotivated, and unhappy Cristiano Ronaldo could just prove to be a costly mistake, especially when his wages are concerned.

