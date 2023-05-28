“He wasn’t too happy with that!” – Christian Eriksen opens up on free-kick incident with Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United

Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen recently opened up about the time he got on Cristiano Ronaldo's wrong side at the club.

Eriksen and Ronaldo were teammates for a brief period during the first half of the season before the Portuguese superstar's controversial exit from Old Trafford in November.

Eriksen joined Manchester United last summer on a free transfer and has admitted that he had a little fallout with Cristiano Ronaldo over a free kick.

The Denmark international recently claimed that the Red Devils have multiple set-piece takers at the club and Ronaldo was a part of the group prior to his departure. He told MUTV, as quoted by Goal:

"Even now at the club, we have multiple takers who if he's had a good day, he's going to have it. [Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes] and Rashy [Marcus Rashford]. They're probably the three and Ronaldo when he was here, obviously."

Christian Eriksen admitted that he faced Cristiano Ronaldo’s wrath during one of his early appearances for Manchester United for taking a free kick ahead of the Portuguese attacker.

“I did take one [instead of Ronaldo], I think, but he wasn't too happy with that! But then with the three we have now, it's where we are on the pitch, how people are feeling, so it's like 'you had the last one, I'll have the next one'," he added.

Eriksen also opened up on his midfield chemistry with Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes and insisted that they connected really quickly.

"I think from day one we connected really quickly. We have three different players but three guys who are not scared of taking the ball and trying to create something," he said.

Eriksen has been excellent for Manchester United this season having scored twice and provided 10 assists in 42 games across competitions.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 14 goals and provided two assists in 19 games for Al-Nassr since joining the Saudi Arabian side in January.

Sheikh Jassim wants to get rid of Cristiano Ronaldo rule at Manchester United

Sheikh Jassim Bin Al-Thani is reportedly looking to get rid of the Cristiano Ronaldo rule at Manchester United if he completes a takeover at the Old Trafford club.

The Portuguese superstar used to earn £385,000 per week during his second spell at the Premier League club.

His time at Old Trafford ended in an acrimonious manner and since then, the club's hierarchy has set a Ronaldo rule where no player earns more than £200,000 per week.

As claimed by The Sun, Sheikh Jassim will look to get rid of the Ronaldo rule as he is reportedly keen on bringing Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar Jr. to the club.

Sheikh Jassim and Britain's richest man Jim Ratcliffe are the two front runners to take over at the Red Devils as the Glazers have set the club up for sale.

